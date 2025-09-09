PHOTO RELEASE: Secretary Noem Visits the United Kingdom for Five Country Ministerial to Strengthen National Security Efforts with Key Allies

The multilateral meeting focused on border security, illegal immigration, and combatting organized crime

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem joined ministers from the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand in London for the 2025 Five Country Ministerial – an annual summit of cabinet-level officials to discuss efforts to strengthen security ties. This year's meeting focused on strengthening cooperation on combating illegal migration, fighting transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and information sharing.

Secretary Noem and Minister Burke, Minister Collins, and Minister Anandasangaree attend the Five Country Ministerial in London.

"I am honored to represent the United States and President Donald Trump at the Five Country Ministerial in London. Criminal cartels, child predators, drug traffickers and human smugglers threaten every nation. Together, we are putting an end to this evil,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “We saw firsthand how drones, K-9 units and maritime surveillance are used to stop bad actors, secure borders and defend our people. United in information-sharing, it is encouraging to see such strong commitment to protecting our countries.”

Secretary Noem participates in the Five Nation Ministerial.

Secretary Noem met with her counterparts – UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Australian Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke, New Zealand Attorney Judith Collins, and Canadian Minister of Public Security Gary Anandasangaree – to develop new avenues of cooperation on shared security interests.

Secretary Noem participates bilateral meetings.

