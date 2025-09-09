COMMISSIONER SID MILLER ADVOCATES FOR PUBLIC COMMENT SUBMISSIONS ON RESTORING AMERICAN SEAFOOD COMPETITIVENESS

AUSTIN – Today, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller highlighted an opportunity to shape the future of our American seafood industry. NOAA Fisheries has opened a public comment period on President Trump’s Executive Order, “Restoring American Seafood Competitiveness.” Particularly in Texas, where the seafood industry has struggled, Commissioner Miller is urging those with feedback to submit public comments as soon as possible.

“Our Texas seafood industry is on life support,” Commissioner Miller said. “When government stands between producers and their livelihoods, that’s a problem. That’s why this moment matters. This executive order by President Trump marks a turning point for seafood producers who have long faced the pain of excessive regulation and unfair competition from cheap, unsafe imports.”

Public comments are open until October 14, 2025, at 10:59 p.m. CDT. Feedback received will help guide NOAA Fisheries in simplifying regulations, reviewing marine national monuments, improving data-driven management, and strengthening trade strategies. Commissioner Miller has also directed the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) to submit formal comments.

"Americans nationwide now have the opportunity to voice their opinions on this issue with an administration ready to step in and assist," said Commissioner Miller. "I encourage everyone, especially those in the seafood industry, to take advantage of this opportunity and submit their comments now. Don’t wait; the deadline is just around the corner. We can’t miss this chance to influence the future of the industry.”

To read President Trump’s Executive Order, click here.

For more information about the NOAA Fisheries public comment period, click here.