California firefighters join forces with UC researchers to study cancer risk amid Trump cuts

The study, funded by CALFIRE and the University of California Office of the President, will analyze how exposures on the fireground, especially during significant events, may drive changes in the body that contribute to cancer risk over time. The UC research team is guided by a firefighter advisory board to ensure the study remains grounded in real-world needs and priorities.

“This vital study to understand and reduce cancer risks for firefighters gets to the heart of what UC researchers and scientists do best—save lives and keep our communities healthy and safe,” said UC President James B. Milliken. “As wildfires become more common across our state and nation, there’s an urgent need to support the firefighters who risk everything to save lives, homes, businesses, and communities throughout California. UC is proud to partner with CAL FIRE on this important research.”

A specific area of focus will compare exposures and biological changes in firefighters who responded to the Eaton and Palisades fires in Los Angeles with those who did not.

“This research underscores CAL FIRE’s commitment to protecting firefighter health through science, innovation, and partnership,” said CAL FIRE Director and Fire Chief Joe Tyler.

This research is part of a broader, multi-agency effort to protect the health of those who protect our communities. By better understanding the relationship between biomarkers of exposure such as heavy metals and biomarkers of effect such as epigenetic alterations, transcriptomics, and markers of inflammation and immune dysfunction, the team hopes to pave the way for new prevention and intervention strategies for firefighters nationwide.