Poland: Dudkowiak & Putyra publishes strategic Company Registration Guide for UK & US Investors

Poland offers a unique balance of scale, cost-efficiency, and legal certainty, making it the first-choice jurisdiction for foreign entrepreneurs seeking EU access.” — Michał Dudkowiak

POLAND, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Comprehensive overview for international investorsDudkowiak & Putyra Business Lawyers together with Polish British Chamber of Commerce have released a new publication: “How to Set Up a Company in Poland? Complete Guide (2025/2026)?”The guide provides a structured analysis of Poland’s corporate law framework and outlines practical pathways for setting up businesses under Polish and EU regulations.Financial Services Entry PointThis guide serves as an introductory chapter to a series of practical guides by D&P for international firms entering the financial sector in Poland, including their most recent publication: CASP (MiCA) License in Poland . This resource offers investors and service providers a clear pathway to navigate licensing and compliance under Poland’s evolving financial regulations.Legal Structures for Market EntryD&P’s guide explores the spectrum of company structures available in Poland, from the traditional limited liability company (Sp. z o.o.) to the modern simple joint stock company (P.S.A.), designed for startups and tech ventures. It also reviews the use of branches and representative offices as alternatives for foreign market entry.Strategic Hub for EU ExpansionThe article positions Poland as a regional gateway for EU investment, citing market size (38 million consumers), a skilled workforce of 15 million, and a stable GDP growth outlook of 3.5% for 2025.With a balance of scale, cost-efficiency, and legal certainty, Poland is presented as a first-choice jurisdiction for foreign entrepreneurs seeking EU access.

