L.A. Area Cities Lose Bid to Overturn Affordable Housing Law

Div. Four of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that judgment was properly entered against four general law cities in Los Angeles County challenging Senate Bill 9 which greenlights splitting lots zoned for single-family homes into two-unit properties and guts the authority of local governments to review the transition, finding that they failed to show that any constitutional provision was breached by the Legislature’s action.

