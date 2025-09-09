L.A. Area Cities Lose Bid to Overturn Affordable Housing Law

Div. Four of this district’s Court of Appeal has held that judgment was properly entered against four general law cities in Los Angeles County challenging Senate Bill 9 which greenlights splitting lots zoned for single-family homes into two-unit properties and guts the authority of local governments to review the transition, finding that they failed to show that any constitutional provision was breached by the Legislature’s action.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.