Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson Appoints Emma Mittelstaedt Burnham as Associate Director for Healthcare

Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson has appointed Emma Mittelstaedt Burnham as Associate Director for Healthcare in the Bureau of Competition.

“I am delighted to appoint Emma as Associate Director for Healthcare in the Bureau of Competition. She is a talented attorney with many years of experience at the Department of Justice as a senior antitrust enforcer,” said FTC Chairman Andrew N. Ferguson. “Emma will be an invaluable champion in the FTC’s ongoing fight to protect Americans’ access to affordable, high-quality healthcare.”

Emma has significant experience leading the investigation and prosecution of complex antitrust conduct cases, having spent 11 years as a prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division. Most recently, she served as the Director of Criminal Enforcement, supervising the Antitrust Division’s price-fixing matters throughout the United States. She previously held the positions of Trial Attorney, Counsel to the Assistant Attorney General, Assistant Chief, and Acting Chief.

Her prior work as a senior DOJ antitrust official included prosecuting antitrust violations in the healthcare sector. She led the Antitrust Division’s investigation into antitrust cartels in the generic pharmaceutical industry, which resulted in significant corporate prosecutions including the largest criminal penalties ever imposed for domestic cartel offenses and the first use of divestiture in a criminal settlement.

Before joining the DOJ Antitrust Division, Emma was a criminal defense associate at law firms in Washington, DC, and Los Angeles. She graduated with honors from the University of Chicago Law School and Georgetown University and clerked for the Honorable Robert W. Gettleman in the Northern District of Illinois.