Upgraded Saskatchewan Air Ambulance Aircraft Improves Patient Care and Safety

CANADA, September 9 - Released on September 9, 2025

The Government of Saskatchewan has upgraded one of its Saskatchewan Air Ambulance (SAA) aircraft to better serve patients with complex and urgent medical needs.

The King Air B200 aircraft now has a larger entry door, a bigger stretcher with a new support system and an electronic lift. The interior of the plane has also been upgraded to accommodate these changes. These improvements make it safer and easier for emergency responders to move patients on and off the aircraft, supporting faster and more efficient emergency transport across the province. The upgraded stretcher also allows for safe and timely care for patients who may not be adequately supported with conventional stretchers.

"Upgrading this aircraft reflects our continued commitment to investing in infrastructure that supports the health and wellbeing of all residents, no matter where patients live - whether in the far north or in the south," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "This investment highlights our promise to support communities across Saskatchewan."

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement and the Ministry of Health partnered to improve emergency medical transport for all residents of Saskatchewan, including those in remote and northern communities.

"The upgrade to the air ambulance is an important factor in improving access to emergency health services, particularly for patients in northern and rural areas of the province," Rural and Remote Health Minister Lori Carr said. "Not only will it improve access, but providers will be able to safely provide advanced care to more critical care patients, saving lives."

SAA aircraft is the oldest non-military air medical transport program in North America, serving Saskatchewan since 1946. It is one of two Saskatchewan-based critical care air medical agencies providing rapid transport and care for critically ill and injured patients.

These upgrades ensure the aircraft meets the equipment and configurational requirements to safely address the need for specialized critical care air transport, particularly in northern and remote locations, reflecting the SHA's mission to improve health and wellbeing every day, for everyone.

"The SHA is proud to partner with the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement and the Ministry of Health to ensure all critical care patients, regardless of where they live, will now have equitable access to safe and timely emergency air transportation services when they need them," SHA Chief Operating Officer Derek Miller said. "These changes reflect the SHA's commitment to the delivery of inclusive, responsive care that meets the needs of all Saskatchewan residents."

SAA operates four medically equipped airplanes, with services available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, completing about 1,500 patient transfers annually. The upgrade reflects the government's ongoing work with the SHA to meet the growing demand for specialized critical care transport.

