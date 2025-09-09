Secretary of State Kris Warner announces mobile office hours in four counties for the month of September

Charleston, W.Va. – WV Secretary of State Kris Warner is announcing mobile office hours for the month of September. The Secretary said that mobile office hours allow citizens to meet and talk in-person with representatives of the WV Secretary of State's Office (WVSOS).

September is National Voter Registration Month. WVSOS Field Representatives are prepared to talk with citizens about voter registration for eligible West Virginia residents as well as how current registered voters can keep their voter registration updated.

Field Representatives are also prepared to assist citizens with questions regarding business registration, Annual Reports, becoming a Notary Public, the WV Address Confidentiality Program, and the Young Entrepreneur and Boots to Business fee-waiver programs.

"We want to be as helpful to the general public as we can be," said Secretary Warner. "Hosting mobile office hours gives us an opportunity to meet one-on-one and in-person with West Virginia citizens needing help with the services and programs we provide."

Every month, the WV Secretary of State's Office hosts mobile office hours in four West Virginia counties. On Monday, September 15, from 11am until 1pm, Field Representatives will be in Morgan, Pleasants, Putnam, and Wayne Counties. Information on those locations are as follows:

Morgan County - 11:00am until 1:00pm

Morgan County Clerk's Office

77 Fairfax Street #102 in Berkeley Springs, WV

Field Rep: Lexi Brown

Contact Information: ABrown@wvsos.gov

Pleasants County - 11:00am until 1:00pm

Pleasants County Courthouse

301 Court Lane in St. Mary's, WV

Field Rep: Sarah Smith

Contact Information: SSmith@wvsos.gov

Putnam County - 11:00am until 1:00pm

Putnam County Courthouse

12093 Winfield Road in Windfield, WV

WVSOS Director of Outreach: Jarrod Summers

Contact Information: JSummers@wvsos.gov

Wayne County - 11:00am until 1:00pm

Ceredo Town Hall

700 Main Street in Ceredo, WV

Field Rep: Lee Dean

Contact Information: LDean@wvsos.gov



WVSOS Director of Outreach Jarrod Summers is in charge of the WVSOS Mobile Office program.

"Sometimes an individual needs to talk to a representative in person," said Summers. "We want to be as helpful as we can to the voters, entrepreneurs, business owners, and citizens that need assistance from the WV Secretary of State's office."

For more information on the WV Secretary of State's Office, visit sos.wv.gov.