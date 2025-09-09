Iowa Attorney General’s Office Concludes Denison Police Officer Acted with Legal Justification in Shooting

DES MOINES—In a report issued today, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office has concluded that the August 15, 2025, fatal shooting of Feglys Antonio Campos Arriba by a Denison Police officer was legally justified.

The Attorney General’s conclusion was based on a review and investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. The investigation found that on August 15, 2025, at approximately 11:20 p.m., Denison Police Department was contacted about a person sleeping in Washington Park after park hours. Sergeant Alan Romero responded to the area and found Feglys Antonio Campos Arriba sitting under a blanket in the bandshell stage. The two had a civil conversation in Spanish in which Campos Arriba was given the choice to leave or be arrested for trespassing. Campos Arriba chose to be placed under arrest and stood up, placing his hands behind his back.

When Romero began to apply handcuffs, Campos Arriba turned to face him and began advancing on him. Romero took a step back to create space between them, but Campos Arriba continued to advance, not complying to commands to put his hands behind his back. Officer Romero then fired his taser, but it had negligible effect. Campos Arriba continued, chasing the officer off the stage.

When Campos Arriba took up a fighting stance, Officer Romero unsuccessfully attempted to take him to the ground. Campos Arriba wrapped his arms around Romero and bit into the officer’s left ear, tearing off a large chunk of flesh. Romero disengaged and began to run from Campos Arriba, but Campos Arriba chased him. Officer Romero then shot Campos Arriba in the chest. Campos Arriba continued to charge, and Officer Romero fired three more shots. Campos Ariba fell to the ground and was no longer a threat. Campos Arriba died from his injuries.

The Denison Police Department had been in contact with Campos Arriba the day before and had told him that he could not camp in Washington Park. The investigation also revealed that Campos Arriba had been in the United States on a temporary work visa from Cuba, which had expired in July 2025.

The report is issued under the Attorney General’s independent authority under Iowa Code section 13.12 to investigate or prosecute conduct of law enforcement that results in death.

Read the full report here.

