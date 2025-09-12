Singer and Advocate Casmè Barnes Carter Joins Justin Chopin on Above The Legal Limit

Where Music Meets Justice with Casmè Barnes Carter | Episode 60

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How can music become a force for healing and justice? In Episode 60 of Above The Legal Limit, host Justin Chopin sits down with singer, advocate, and community leader Casmè Barnes Carter to explore how life’s hardest trials can inspire purpose, creativity, and change.

From personal struggles to public triumphs, Casmè shares how she has transformed her journey into mentorship and community empowerment—proving that the arts can be a powerful tool for advocacy and resilience.

Episode Highlights:

In this inspiring conversation, Justin and Casmè discuss:

- Healing Through Music: How Casmè turns her own challenges into songs that uplift and inspire others.

- Mentorship and Advocacy: The role she plays in guiding the next generation to use their voices for change.

- Purpose-Driven Living: Why channeling pain into purpose can create lasting impact.

- Community and Justice: How art and activism intersect to spark dialogue and transformation.

“Where Music Meets Justice” is available now on Above The Legal Limit. Stream the episode on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or YouTube to hear this moving discussion on art, purpose, and resilience.

About Above The Legal Limit

Hosted by Justin Chopin, Above The Legal Limit delivers candid conversations about law, justice, and real-world issues that affect everyday people. With a focus on empowerment and education, each episode highlights professionals and changemakers working to make a difference. New episodes launch every Monday.

About The Chopin Law Firm

The Chopin Law Firm LLC, based in New Orleans, combines more than 100 years of legal experience, with a focus on personal injury, hurricane litigation, and commercial disputes. The firm is committed to protecting the rights of individuals and businesses across Louisiana.



