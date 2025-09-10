5th Annual Sound and Screen Finance Forum Reveals Game-Changing Agenda, Discussing AI’s Role in Entertainment Investment

Seasoned Financial Leaders, Entertainment Executives, and Tech Innovators to Gather at Exclusive, Invite-Only Event on Wednesday, September 24, 2025

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A venerable expert at the intersection of finance and creative arts, Aneesah Bray has just unveiled a revolutionary schedule for the 5th Annual Sound and Screen Finance Forum . The exclusive event is a mainstay for investors, looking to enter the entertainment industry and become Executive Producers.For four years running, this forum has been the proven bridge for traditional investors looking to cross over into entertainment finance with ease and confidence. The program for the all-day event on September 24, 2025, will define a strategic path through a new landscape, getting beyond conventional models to reveal how data-driven analysis is turning high-stakes creative projects into valuable portfolio additions.This year's forum is designed for the sophisticated investor who recognizes the need to diversify beyond traditional assets. It moves beyond speculative investing to reveal a data-driven framework for building a smart, lucrative portfolio in film and media. The Sound and Screen Finance Forum offers a professional, vetted approach to entertainment investment, providing direct access to the deal flow and industry connections necessary to confidently become an executive producer and find opportunities often reserved for insiders."The market is shifting. Those investors that grasp how predictive analysis can be used for project selection and AI for royalty valuation will not just belong in this industry, they will dominate,” says Aneesah Bray, the CEO who has helped everyone from retired athletes to top-tier financial advisors learn and enter the entertainment space. “We’ve designed this forum to be a curated learning platform, providing a transformative framework for creative capital in the years to come.”The global entertainment and media market is projected to be a $3.5 trillion market by 2029, with over $56 billion in investment in generative AI businesses in 2024 alone. According to a Market.us analysis, the global AI in Film Market is projected to grow from $1.4 billion in 2023 to $14.1 billion by 2033, a 25.7% CAGR. This growth is driven by AI's ability to streamline workflows and reduce production costs by as much as 30%.Specifically, the forum will grant access to the minds leading this new frontier, including:Top-Notch Executive Producers from firms such as Sony and Nielsen.Premier Entertainment Lawyers and CPAs that specialize in this asset class, such as MGO CPA.High-ranking officers from banks such as First Horizon Bank and Truist Securities.Power brokers in government, unions, and corporate entertainment divisions.The 5th Annual Sound and Screen Finance Forum is an exclusive, invitation-only event happening on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, and includes a light breakfast and lunch. To request an invitation to this year’s event, visit SoundandScreenFinance.com The forum is sponsored by First Horizon Bank, Brighter Investing, Bankable Consulting, and MGO CPA.About Sound and Screen Finance ForumSound and Screen Finance is an intimate, exclusive annual event designed to provide a professional and organized setting in which to learn about and meet with curated investment opportunities in the world of entertainment. It’s a conduit for capital to flow directly into the creative economy in a clean and organized way of executive producing.Sound and Screen Finance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Creative Collective Capital.

