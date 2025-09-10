Anker Expands Nano Series With Three Portable Charging Solutions, a Top Charging Accessory Lineup for Smartphones

Anker Nano Charger (70W, 3 Ports) with USB-C Cable Anker Nano Charging Station (130W, 6 Ports) Anker Nano Charger (35W, Built-in Retractable USB-C Cable)

BELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anker, a global leader in mobile charging technology, today announced the launch of three new additions to its Anker Nano Series, a compact and reliable charging accessory lineup for smartphones, including the Apple iPhone, and Google Pixel. The latest Nano products are ultra-slim, portable and reliable, empowering consumers with more powerful, convenient and safer charging for a wide range of devices on the go, enabling seamless connectivity.The expanded Nano family lineup of top charging accessories for smartphones includes:- Anker Nano Charger (70W, 3 Ports) with USB-C Cable- Anker Nano Charging Station (130W, 6 Ports)- Anker Nano Charger (35W, Built-in Retractable USB-C Cable)Anker Nano Charger (70W, 3 Ports) with USB-C CableAvailable in multiple eye-catching colors, including black, white, blue and pink, this palm-sized charger offers fast and efficient charging in a portable and stylish form. Power up a 14-inch MacBook Pro to 50% in 35 minutes. Details include:- Offers 70W high-speed charging for one device in any USB-C port, 65W efficient charging for two devices or 60W charging for three devices simultaneously- Measuring 2.09 inches high, 1.68 inches long, and 1.24 inches wide, this compact charger is significantly smaller than standard 70W USB-C chargers and easily fits into a pocket or handbag to power devices- Double-GaN technology reduces heat to maintain coolness of devices as the first TÜV Rheinland-certified 70W lower-temperature mini-charger- Retail Cost: $49.99- Availability: September 2, 2025Anker Nano Charging Station (130W, 6 Ports)The latest ultra-slim and high-performance charging station combines reliable power output with advanced safety features. It is equipped with four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports, delivering up to 130W charging power - powerful enough to charge two 15-inch MacBook Air laptops to 50% in just 30 minutes. Key features include:- With a thickness of just 0.7 inches, it's around the size of a smartphone, seamlessly fitting into any bag for effortless portability- 130W total USB-C power for charging up four USB-C devices simultaneously- ActiveShield™ 2.0 Protection performs 3 million+ daily temperature checks- PowerIQ technology for optimized fast charging- Retail Cost: $59.99- Availability: September 2, 2025Anker Nano Charger (35W, Built-in Retractable USB-C Cable)This handy charger features a sturdy grip on walls and a convenient foldable plug while allowing increased flexibility from a distance with the retractable USB-C cable. Power up an iPhone 16 to 50% in 24 minutes. Features cover:- Conveniently charge devices by pulling the durable, built-in 2.3ft retractable USB-C cable, capable of over 20,000 bends and retractions- Compact size with foldable plugs for security and ease of use- Dual-port design allows fast charging for two devices at the same time- Retail Cost: $39.99- Availability: September 19, 2025AvailabilityThe new Anker Nano products will be available on Anker.com and Amazon in select markets.Press KitAbout Anker InnovationsAnker Innovations is a global smart hardware technology company dedicated to igniting possibilities through ultimate innovation. Today, the company is harnessing AI and robotics to deliver category-defining products in charging, energy storage, smart appliances, home security, creative tools and audio-video. Its family of brands includes Anker, Anker SOLIX, eufy, eufyMake, and soundcore. For more information, visit anker-in.com PR Contacts:Jenna Rogers: jenna.rogers@anker.comJanet Jin: janet.jin@anker.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.