Governor Hochul Celebrates Completion of Micro Bird’s New $38 Million U.S. Manufacturing Facility in Plattsburgh

Governor Kathy Hochul today joined local leaders and company executives to cut the ribbon on Micro Bird’s new U.S. manufacturing facility in Plattsburgh, Clinton County. Micro Bird — a joint venture between Blue Bird Corporation and Girardin, the largest manufacturer of small school buses in North America — has officially launched operations at the former Nova Bus facility on Banker Road, which the company repurposed following Nova Bus’s planned exit from Plattsburgh.

“Today’s grand opening celebration marks a new chapter for Plattsburgh,” Governor Hochul said. “We are proud to welcome Micro Bird to the North Country, where the company is tapping into our skilled workforce, thriving transportation cluster, and major regional investments. This new facility strengthens the local economy, creates good jobs, and builds a brighter future for the region and all of New York.”

The new facility, which will build both electric and non-electric small and mid-sized school and commercial buses, represents a $38 million investment in capital expenses and training and will create 350 full-time jobs over five years. Empire State Development is supporting the project with up to $9.825 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits and a $2.5 million capital grant, recommended by the North Country Regional Economic Development Council. Additionally, the New York Power Authority (NYPA) awarded Micro Bird a 640-kilowatt low-cost power allocation under the ReCharge NY program to support the project in March. ReCharge NY is strengthening New York State’s economy by encouraging companies to retain and create jobs, while sparking capital investment throughout the state.

Governor Hochul personally ensured a strong future for the Banker Road site, engaging directly with the Volvo Group — the parent company of Nova Bus — and directing Empire State Development to spearhead efforts to secure a new occupant. That effort culminated today with the ribbon-cutting ceremony marking a new chapter for the facility and the community.

Micro Bird President and CEO Eric Boulé said, “This grand opening is a proud moment for our entire team. With our new facility, we are doubling our production capacity and bringing high-quality, long-lasting buses closer to our U.S. customers. Plattsburgh was the perfect choice — offering a skilled workforce, proximity to major markets, and a strong manufacturing ecosystem. We are deeply grateful to our employees and to the unwavering support from New York State and local partners. We look forward to contributing to the region’s growth and success for many years to come.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Today’s ribbon cutting for Micro Bird’s new facility in Clinton County marks an exciting milestone that will strengthen New York’s transportation manufacturing sector and provide good jobs for the region’s skilled workforce. This project would not have been possible without Governor Hochul’s direct involvement, and its success is a win for the North Country and all of New York State.”

New York Power Authority President & CEO Justin E. Driscoll said, “Micro Bird’s decision to establish their new manufacturing facility in Plattsburgh underscores the importance of reliable and affordable energy in economic growth. By leveraging low-cost power through the ReCharge NY program, NYPA is driving large-scale investment and supporting jobs in communities throughout New York. Micro Bird’s new facility represents a significant step forward for North Country manufacturing, and I look forward to seeing its positive impact on the region and the state’s clean transportation sector.”

Senator Charles Schumer said, “Micro Bird is officially open for business in Plattsburgh! Buses across America will soon be rolling out once again stamped ‘Made in the North Country’ by Plattsburgh’s powerhouse workforce. When I heard about the closure of the former Nova Bus factory, which was the beating heart of this community, I immediately called Volvo’s top brass to urge them to do the right thing and find a new manufacturer to take over this plant. Micro Bird’s leaders have shown they care about this community and continuing its manufacturing legacy by preserving hundreds of good-paying jobs here in Clinton County. I am thankful for the North Country Chamber of Commerce and Governor Hochul who formed a fantastic team in helping land this investment so Plattsburgh can continue to lead the nation in transportation manufacturing.”

Clinton County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry said, “Micro Bird’s grand opening is an exciting milestone for Clinton County. Their decision to invest here underscores the strength of our workforce, the value of our location, and the supportive business climate we have built. We are proud to welcome Micro Bird and look forward to the good jobs, economic growth, and strong partnerships that will come from their presence in our community.”

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael S. Cashman said, “Moments like today don’t happen by accident, they happen because people come together with a shared commitment to building opportunity. I am proud to have played a role alongside so many dedicated leaders in helping Micro Bird find a home here in Plattsburgh. This expansion honors the strength of our workforce, supports working families, and reinforces the North Country’s reputation as a place where innovation and community thrive side by side. On behalf of our community, we warmly welcome Micro Bird to the Town of Plattsburgh.”

TDC President and CEO Danielle King said, “TDC is thrilled to celebrate the official grand opening of Micro Bird in Plattsburgh. Their locations in the Banker Road and Air Industrial parks are creating opportunities and adding excitement and energy into our manufacturing community. TDC is proud to be part of the team welcoming them, and we look forward to working together and watching them grow in the region.”

North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas said, “Replacing an exiting company with a like manufacturer is almost never accomplished. That's what makes this success so extremely satisfying, guaranteeing that buses made by a skilled workforce in Plattsburgh will continue to roll across the country. I can't thank the local team the Chamber convened enough for their collaboration and commitment including the Clinton County IDA, TDC and the Town of Plattsburgh, as well as U.S. Senator Charles Schumer who responded strongly when called upon. But most of all Governor Kathy Hochul who was our economic development rock star every step of the way! It wasn't just her team that worked with us. She engaged very personally in outreach, advocacy and providing the state support needed. She got how important this was. Onward and upward and on the bus!”

Clinton County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Molly Ryan said, “Micro Bird’s grand opening is a powerful example of the impact that strategic investment and strong partnerships can have in Clinton County. At the IDA, our mission is to create the conditions where businesses like Micro Bird can succeed, providing stability for our workforce and ensuring that good jobs remain here in our community. We are proud to have supported this project and look forward to seeing the company thrive here for years to come.”

Today’s ribbon-cutting celebrates the seamless transition from Nova Bus to Micro Bird, ensuring that hundreds of employees can continue building careers in advanced transportation manufacturing while strengthening the region’s role in the clean energy economy.

In 2024 the nation’s leading economic development and site selector trade publication Business Facilities Magazine awarded ESD the “Deal of the Year” Impact Award for the Micro Bird project, recognizing the significant positive economic impact it will have on the Plattsburgh community. The prestigious award was shared by ESD with its critical local partners: Clinton County Industrial Development Agency, North Country Chamber of Commerce, North Country REDC and the Town of Plattsburgh.

The North Country is home to vital transportation equipment and aerospace companies across the seven-county region, producing next-generation transportation and aerospace components built around road, rail, air and marine. Micro Bird joins a robust clean transportation manufacturing sector which includes Beta, Alstom and Norsk Titanium — all part of New York’s leadership in reducing carbon emissions, improving public health and combating climate change.