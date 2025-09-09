Funding to Support Nonprofit Arts & Cultural Organizations

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced up to $80 million in capital funding is now available to nonprofit arts and cultural organizations through the New York State Council on the Arts Capital Projects Fund. The Fund has three grant categories: Small and Midsized Capital Improvement Grants, Large Capital Improvement Grants and Capital Design Grants for Arts and Culture. The $80 million funding opportunity builds on the $86 million in capital awards made by NYSCA earlier this year, including multi-year funding to facilitate large-scale capital projects that prioritize community development and placemaking.

“New York’s thriving cultural sector attracts global visitors, generates economic opportunity and strengthens our incomparable creativity, which makes us a global epicenter for tourism,” Governor Hochul said. “Through this transformative grant program, our world-class organizations will be able to develop innovative and sustainable projects that will serve New York residents and visitors for generations to come.”

NYSCA's Capital Projects Fund will support arts and cultural nonprofits seeking State funding for investments in capital improvements that allow organizations to sustain and expand cultural programming for diverse audiences, promote accessibility and environmental sustainability, preserve and create jobs, and ultimately contribute to the growth of New York's dynamic arts and tourism sectors.

The three FY 2026 Capital Projects Fund opportunities are:

Small and Midsized Capital Improvement Grants for Arts and Culture: This opportunity funds projects initiated by nonprofit arts and cultural organizations of any size, with construction and capital equipment grants of up to $2 million that prioritize accessibility, artistry, cultural development, sustainability, health and safety, and structural and historical improvements. No-match grants of $10,000-$99,000 are available for organizations with operating budgets under $2 million. Strong projects combine excellence in design with informed decisions about organizational capacity and community needs that will positively affect the future of arts and cultural organizations across New York.

Large Capital Improvement Grants for Arts and Culture: This opportunity will support arts and cultural nonprofits across the state that are undertaking impactful, large-scale capital improvements. Grants will range from $2 million to $10 million for projects that have a total cost of $4 million or more (grants support a maximum of 50 percent of the project's total cost). This funding will support investments that allow organizations to thrive by expanding cultural programming, reaching new and diverse audiences, and promoting accessibility. These grants will also help advance the State's goals around economic development and will require all applicants to commit to social equity initiatives and access plans that serve all New Yorkers.

Capital Design Grants for Arts and Culture: This opportunity will support the development of mid-stage and advanced design documents for arts and cultural nonprofits with operating budgets of $10 million or less across the state that are planning eligible capital improvements and are currently in the early stages of design. Grants will range from $50,000-$500,000, for a maximum of 50 percent of the design phase’s total cost. No-match grants of $10,000 to $99,000 will also be available for organizations with budgets under $2 million.

The application portal and guidelines for these opportunities are now open, and can be accessed on NYSCA's website. The deadline to submit completed applications is January 13, 2026. All eligible New York State nonprofit arts and cultural organizations are encouraged to apply for NYSCA's Capital Projects Fund. NYSCA will also conduct webinars about the application process and host multiple virtual office sessions for applicants to receive one-on-one assistance before the January 13, 2026, deadline. Prospective applicants that are interested in Large Capital support must consult with NYSCA Capital Projects staff to make sure their projects are aligned with program priorities before applying. Grant awards are expected to be announced in spring 2026.

Since the NYSCA Capital Projects Fund began in 2018, the agency has awarded 607 capital grants, totaling $302.5 million, across all 10 state regions through the support of the Governor and Legislature. In FY 2025, 60 percent of the awards went to organizations with budgets under $5 million.

Governor Hochul continues to make record investments to grow New York’s preeminent arts and culture sector. The FY 2026 Enacted Budget also includes over $81 million for NYSCA general operating support to non-profit organizations and individual artists. These grants will be awarded at the end of the calendar year.

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “Capital projects transform cultural facilities into community catalysts, delivering economic and social benefits which far surpass the initial investment. These grants are powerful drivers for diverse and groundbreaking projects that will enable organizations to think boldly and reach brand-new audiences. By strengthening our creative ecosystem, we are building sustainable tourism, developing lasting job growth and further empowering New York as the global influencer.”

State Senator Jose M. Serrano said, “Our ongoing investment into arts and culture organizations will benefit New Yorkers for generations. Each arts and culture capital project generates substantial returns through tourism, education and employment. This sustained funding will enable organizations to deliver real and lasting benefits to our communities.”

Assemblymember Ron Kim said, “New York's arts and culture organizations are the heartbeat of our communities, bringing people together, fostering creativity, and driving economic growth. The NYSCA Capital Projects Fund provides these institutions with vital resources to plan for the future, expand programs, improve accessibility, and preserve jobs. I am proud to support this critical investment, which will not only foster creativity and growth but also strengthen New York State’s position as a leading cultural destination and enrich the lives of all New Yorkers.”

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State’s arts, culture, and creativity for all. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, the Council on the Arts will award over $161 million in FY 2026, serving organizations and artists across all 10 state regions. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, on X @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.