TDA AND FOOD BANKS UNITE FOR HUNGER ACTION MONTH

AUSTIN – On Hunger Action Day today, the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) and Feeding Texas are joining forces to spotlight the urgent issue of food insecurity and rally communities across the state to take action. In light of the recent devastating floods in Central Texas, this year’s Hunger Action Month campaign honors the strength and compassion of Texans who show up for one another in times of crisis.

Every year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) releases an annual study measuring food security in the U.S. The most recent report released in September 2024 shows that Texas has the second-highest rate of food insecurity at 16.9%. That means 1 in 6 households, or approximately 1.9 million families, including nearly 5.1 million Texans, are at risk of hunger.

“I will never sit by and let vulnerable families go hungry,” said Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller. “During Hunger Action Month I urge all Texans to join me and TDA in supporting the hard work done by Texas food banks. Working together, we can turn our contributions of time, energy, and donations into the resources Texans need to combat hunger and protect our communities.”

For more than two decades, Feeding Texas and TDA have partnered to combat hunger, improve health, and support Texas farmers through innovative and impactful programs that reach millions of Texans each year:

Surplus Agricultural Products Grant: Since 2001, this grant has supported a cost-effective strategy to fight hunger, improve health, and reduce food waste. It enables food banks to rescue unsellable Texas-grown produce and distribute it to families in need. 100% of program funds go directly to farmers and transportation providers to offset the costs of harvesting, storage, packaging, and freight.

Summer Meal Programs: Administered by TDA, these federally funded programs ensure children in low-income areas receive free, nutritious meals when school is out. Food banks serve as sponsors by operating meal sites across the state. Feeding Texas supports outreach through toolkits, media campaigns, and partnerships with local sponsors to raise awareness and increase participation.

USDA Commodity Distribution (TEFAP & CSFP): TDA administers The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), which provide shelf-stable, nutritious, and American-grown foods to low-income children, seniors, and families facing hunger across Texas. Food banks serve as the distribution partners for these commodities, leveraging their infrastructure and network of over 4,000 local partners to reach food-insecure communities in every county. TEFAP and CSFP provide critical resources to supplement food bank inventories, accounting for one-third of the over 750 million pounds of food they distribute annually.

These programs reflect a shared commitment by TDA and Feeding Texas to ensure that no Texan goes hungry, especially during times of economic hardship, natural disasters, or school closures.

“This increasing need has created a greater demand for emergency food assistance, and food banks see that every day in their lines,” said Celia Cole, CEO of Feeding Texas, the state association of food banks. “But we know that in times like these, Texans step up to help one another. Hunger Action Month is a chance to honor that spirit and inspire action. From volunteering at local food banks to donating or raising awareness through a food drive, there are many ways for Texans to get involved.”

Throughout September, Feeding Texas and our network of 20 food banks encourage Texans to take action and wear orange, the color of hunger awareness. TDA will continue to amplify these efforts to support the important work being led by food banks in the fight to end hunger in Texas.

There are many ways for Texans to take action, including:

Volunteering at their local food banks

Wearing orange to raise awareness

Engaging friends and family members in conversations about hunger in Texas

Donating to food banks to support hunger relief efforts

Sharing stories and graphics on social media using #HungerActionMonth

Texans can find their local food bank using a convenient locator tool on the Feeding Texas website. Feeding America’s latest Map the Meal Gap report shows food insecurity rates by county in Texas.

What is Hunger Action Month?

Hunger Action Month is a nationwide awareness campaign every September that encourages people to take action to end hunger in their communities. During this time, local food banks and anti-hunger advocates work to bring attention to the issue of food insecurity and gather support for solutions. Hunger Action Day falls on September 9 this year. On this specific day in September, advocates focus their efforts to create a greater impact, encouraging everyone to get involved by taking actions like volunteering, donating, advocating, and raising awareness. A common symbol for the day is wearing orange, the color of hunger relief.

