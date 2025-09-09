Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Issues Notification of Investigative Findings Regarding Investigation into the Death of Christopher Ferguson

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) is today issuing a Notification of Investigative Findings regarding the investigation into the death Christopher Ferguson, who died on December 5, 2024 following an encounter with members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in Brooklyn. Upon completion of the investigation into Mr. Ferguson’s death, OSI has concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officers’ use of deadly physical force was justified under the law. A final Investigation Report will follow.

About the Incident

Shortly before 3 p.m. on December 5, 2024, NYPD officers received a ShotSpotter activation, indicating a possible shooting, at 81 North Portland Avenue in Brooklyn. Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered a witness to the reported shooting who provided officers with a picture and license plate number of the car involved in the incident.

At 3:11 p.m., NYPD officers observed the described car traveling eastbound on Fulton Street toward Vanderbilt Avenue and attempted to pull it over. The driver did not comply and instead drove several blocks at a high rate of speed until getting stuck in traffic at the intersection of Utica Avenue and Park Place. Mr. Ferguson was in the front passenger seat of the vehicle, and the driver’s three-year-old son was in the back seat.

With the car’s way blocked by traffic, several NYPD officers got out of their police cars and attempted to approach the car on foot in front of 184 Utica Avenue. As officers approached the vehicle, Mr. Ferguson opened the front passenger door and pointed a firearm at officers. Two officers discharged their service weapons in response, striking Mr. Ferguson. Mr. Ferguson was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A loaded firearm with an extended magazine was recovered at the scene.

The child was not hurt during the incident, and the driver sustained two gunshot wounds and other minor injuries after being tackled to the ground and handcuffed when she ran from the car. The driver was indicted by a Brooklyn grand jury for Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree and related charges for her endangerment of the child. That case is being managed by the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office.

Incident Video

The incident was captured on officers’ body-worn cameras and a dashboard camera.

Mr. Ferguson’s gun and extended magazine

Still frame from body-worn camera footage showing Mr. Ferguson pointing a gun at Officer Aguilar.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

In cases where the evidence and legal analysis are clear and the investigation is complete, OSI may issue a Notification of Investigative Findings announcing the conclusion of the investigation. In such cases, OSI will issue the final Investigation Report, as required by law, at a later date.