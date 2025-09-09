Hollywood. Silicon Valley. Coachella. Tacos. Beaches. Need we say more? Happy 175th birthday, California!

#1 for Innovation & Research

California is where bold ideas become world-changing breakthroughs. Our universities and private sector fuel discoveries in tech, biotech, aerospace, and clean energy. One in four U.S. Nobel Prizes in science has gone to a California institution, and California is home to more Nobel Prize winners than any country in the world except the U.S. itself!

#1 in Sports

California = the world’s sports capital. 1,307 Olympians since 1952. 945 medals. 19 pro sports teams. Legendary college programs. And the world’s biggest games are coming our way: Super Bowls in 2026 & 2027, the FIFA World Cup in 2026, and the LA Olympics in 2028.

#1 in Feeding the Nation

Almost half of America’s fruits, veggies, and nuts come from right here. California’s Central Valley is one of the most productive agricultural regions on the planet. In short: if you’ve eaten today, California was probably on your plate.

#1 in Education & Careers

The University of California, California State University system, California Community Colleges (which offer skills-based training!) — enough said. California’s public universities are the best in the nation and a pipeline for research, talent, and tech that fuels the global economy.

#1 for Startups & Business

California = entrepreneurship. We’re home to 4.2 million small businesses, the most startups in the country, a tech sector worth over $1 trillion, and home to the most Fortune 500 companies in the world. From Silicon Valley to Silicon Beach, this is where ideas take flight.

#1 in AI & Tech Leadership

AI is the new frontier — and California is leading it. 32 of the world’s top 50 private AI companies are here. We generate 25% of the entire world’s AI patents and publications by ourselves.

#1 for Natural Wonders & Entertainment

Nine national parks — more than any other state — like Yosemite, Sequoia, Joshua Tree. Plus our state parks system offers jaw-dropping landscapes. Add in Hollywood, Disneyland, Coachella, Napa Valley, the coast, and you’ve got the planet’s top bucket list rolled into one state.

#1 for People

No place in the world is more diverse. Cultures from every corner of the globe are represented in California, making us the most dynamic, inclusive, and forward-looking state in the nation.