Renowned Neurosurgeon Dr. Steven Brem Joins the Musella Foundation as Chief Scientific Advisor

HEWLETT, NY, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research & Information, a leading nonprofit dedicated to accelerating treatments and improving outcomes for brain tumor patients, is honored to welcome Dr. Steven Brem as its Chief Scientific Advisor.Dr. Brem is a world-renowned neurosurgeon, educator, and innovator in the field of brain tumor research and care. He currently serves as Professor and Director of Medical Student Education in the Department of Neurosurgery, Medical Director of the Center for Precision Surgery, and Senior Member of the Penn Brain Tumor Center.Over four decades, Dr. Brem has built and led brain tumor programs at McGill, Northwestern, Moffitt Cancer Center, and Penn. He is recognized for pioneering contributions to anti-angiogenic therapies, cellular immunotherapy, targeted molecular therapy, tumor-treating fields (TTF), viral oncolytics, connectomics, and novel drug delivery techniques.He has authored hundreds of peer-reviewed publications, co-authored a leading text on glioblastoma, and is listed among the 2025 Avant-Garde Health All-Stars, placing him in the top 5% of academic neurosurgeons in impactful research. He has received numerous awards, including the Joel A. Gingras Award of the American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA), and was the first Penn neurosurgeon to be selected to its Academy of Master Clinicians. Dr. Brem is a founding director of the Central Brain Tumor Registry of the United States (CBTRUS) and a co-founder of the NCI-sponsored NABTT/ABTC clinical trials consortium. Dr. Brem has participated in over 150 clinical trials, including three RCTs that showed an increase in overall survival for patients with glioblastoma.“We are deeply honored to have Dr. Brem join our mission,” said Al Musella, Founder and President of the Musella Foundation. “His leadership, groundbreaking contributions, and commitment to improving outcomes for brain tumor patients align perfectly with the values and goals of our organization.”In his new role, Dr. Brem will help shape the Foundation’s medical and research strategy, oversee clinical trial and research initiatives, and guide patient advocacy and education efforts.“We are at the cusp of major paradigm shifts in the treatment of brain tumors, based on scientific revolutions in immuno-oncology, RNA science, cancer neuroscience, AI-bioinformatics, biomarkers, and advanced neuroimaging,” said Dr. Brem. “By harnessing innovation through collaboration—connecting leaders across academia, industry, and government—we can foster translational centers of excellence that lead to FDA-approved therapies and address the unmet needs of patients. The Musella Foundation is uniquely positioned to drive this progress, and I am excited to contribute to its mission.”About the Musella FoundationThe Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research & Information is committed to fostering collaboration across academia, industry, and government to accelerate progress in brain tumor research and patient care. The Musella Foundation provides financial assistance, patient navigation, and research funding to improve outcomes and quality of life for brain tumor patients.For more information, visit https://virtualtrials.org Media ContactAl Musella, DPMPresident, Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research & Information📧 musella@virtualtrials.org📞 516-270-5182

