Press Releases

09/09/2025

Connecticut State Department of Education Kicks Off the 2025-26 School Year at Annual Back-to-School Meeting with Superintendents



This year’s back-to-school theme: Unlocking Lifelong Potential

(HARTFORD, CT) — At today’s annual Commissioner’s Back-to-School Meeting for the 2025-26 school year, the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) met with superintendents from across Connecticut to kick off and celebrate the upcoming school year and launch this year’s theme, Unlocking Lifelong Potential.

Education Commissioner Charlene M. Russell-Tucker, Governor Ned Lamont, and other state and local leaders shared inspirational words and thanked superintendents for the work they do every day on behalf of students, educators, and families.

“Connecticut’s public schools continue to show what is possible when strong leadership and dedicated educators come together on behalf of students,” said Governor Lamont. “This year’s theme of Unlocking Lifelong Potential is not just a phrase—it reflects the promise we make to every child that their talents will be nurtured, and their futures supported. I thank our superintendents and school leaders for the vision they bring to this work and look forward to all that will be achieved in the year ahead.”

“As we begin the 2025–26 school year with our theme, Unlocking Lifelong Potential, I want to commend our superintendents for the leadership and dedication they bring to their districts each and every day,” said Commissioner Russell-Tucker. “Their vision, guidance, and commitment to student success have driven real progress in achievement and attendance, and they continue to inspire confidence in what we can accomplish together. This year, let us build on that momentum and remain steadfast in our charge to unlock the lifelong potential of each and every one of Connecticut’s 508,402 students, preparing them for learning, life, and the world beyond school.”

“As we begin a new school year, the State Board of Education reaffirms its commitment to ensuring every student has the tools, support, and inspiration to succeed in learning, in life, and in the world beyond the classroom,” said Erin Benham, Vice Chair of the Connecticut State Board of Education. “Working alongside the Connecticut State Department of Education, we will continue to create opportunities that empower students to unlock their lifelong potential.”

Inspired by the State Board of Education’s Five-Year Plan, and driven by a commitment to data transparency and unlocking the lifelong potential of all Connecticut students, Commissioner Russell-Tucker highlighted the following continued strategic focus areas for the Department during the year ahead:

Expanding our Educator Workforce , so that every classroom has the skilled, high-quality, and inspiring teachers students deserve.

Supporting Safe and Healthy Learning Environments , where every student feels a sense of belonging and every staff member feels supported.

Ensuring Students are Present and Engaged , because attendance matters and everyday counts!

Elevating and Supporting High Quality Instructional Materials , giving our educators the tools they need to spark curiosity and deepen learning, while also giving them back the gift of time.

Modernizing and Expanding Post-Secondary Pathways , so students can see futures that match their talents, their passions, and their dreams.

Improving Outcomes for All Students , with a focus on increased access and opportunity for students with disabilities and those with unique needs.

Strengthening and Promoting Partnerships with Schools, Families, and Communities , because education is a collective effort, and none of us can unlock potential alone.

“Our students and educators have started a new school year filled with excitement and promise,” said CEA President Kate Dias. “We look forward to lawmakers matching our enthusiasm by making public education a top priority: uplifting students, supporting teachers, and addressing the urgent challenges our profession faces, including the teacher shortage crisis, inadequate funding, and growing student behavioral and mental health needs.”



“We begin this year with joyful anticipation for the amazing encounters and adventures that await us,” said Fran Rabinowitz, executive director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents (CAPSS). “The students that we will meet, their families, and our staff bring so many gifts to the table and we know, that in spite of the challenges and uncertainties in every year, we will work together to bring out the very best in every child.”



“CABE is committed to continuing to support the 1,400 volunteer school board members as they provide the governance needed to ensure our public schools unlock the lifelong potential for each of our students,” said Patrice McCarthy, executive director of the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE).



“CAS-CIAC and its member school principals enthusiastically enter the 2025-26 school year. We are committed to supporting our students, staff, and school communities as we engage in educational experiences that further our curiosity and passion to learn. Together today, we will shape the leaders of tomorrow,” said Connecticut Association of Schools–Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CAS-CIAC) Executive Director Glenn Lungarini.

This year’s Back-to-School Meeting aired live on CT-N and is available to watch at http://ct-n.com/.

###

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Sept. 9, 2025

CONTACT

Matthew Cerrone

matthew.cerrone@ct.gov