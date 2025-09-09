Gene Kilgore, aka The Ranch Guy, Helps Travel Agents and Advisors Saddle Up To Book Dude Ranch Vacations

Gene Kilgore "The Ranch Guy" Start of a Three Bars Ranch trailride Kids love playing cowboy!

Booking dude ranch vacations or luxury guest ranches for a client isn’t quite like booking a resort or cruise. Not all ranches are created equal.

The best ranch experiences closely fit a client’s expectations. Some specialize in multigenerational family travel; others are ideal for romantic getaways, solo travelers or group retreats.” — Gene Kilgore

SONOMA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gene Kilgore, aka The Ranch Guy, for over 45 years has put ranch vacations on the map. His knowledge of the dude ranch world is second to none. As this niche continues to expand in popularity, Kilgore has been recognized by American Express as “the world’s leading authority” on dude ranch vacations.“Booking dude ranch vacations or luxury guest ranches isn’t quite like booking a resort or cruise. Not all ranches are created equal. It requires understanding the nuances, managing expectations and matching the right guest to the right ranch,” says Kilgore.He recommends advisors take the time to build individual relationships with ranches directly. “Getting to know them is a key step.” He suggests understanding ranch commission structures up front. This may vary ranch to ranch, usually around 10% of the total package, plus or minus.As someone who’s lived and breathed ranch travel for over four decades and founded the leading ranch vacations website Ranchweb , Kilgore has thought long and hard about what travel advisors need to know in advance of booking ranch vacations for their clients. Here are his takeaways:First, discover the client’s expectations. Ask questions early, this is not a one-size-fits-all vacation. “Get to know their vacation desires,” he advises. “Most travelers dream of riding horses every day. Others want to fish, hike or enjoy spa treatments. Some seek gourmet dining and even a curated wine list.”Following is a short list of categories when it comes to ranch styles:• Guest ranches focusing primarily on hospitality and activities• Working ranches offering real cowboy life experiences• Luxury ranches providing five-star amenities with a Western twist• Ultra ranches acknowledged as the crème de la crème of luxury ranch travel• Resort ranches bringing a full array of resort-style activities, like golf courses• Private ranches renting exclusively to one group at a time• Boutique ranches creating intimacy with 20 or fewer guests• Wellness ranches combining ranch life with outstanding wellness programs• Adults-only retreats bringing adults only together for a quiet, refined experience• Flyfishing including Orvis-endorsed ranchesActivities equate to seasons on a ranch. Always double-check what’s offered during your client’s travel dates.Ranch seasons matter. Most ranches, especially those in mountain states (i.e. Montana, Wyoming, Colorado), are seasonal, typically operating from late spring to early fall. Some, particularly in the southwest, stay open longer.“This kind of seasonality affects everything,” says Kilgore. “Always double-check what’s actually offered during your client’s travel dates. Spring and summer are prime times for horseback riding, cattle drives, fly-fishing and hiking. While some ranches in Arizona and Mexico open for winter sun, others may open in the winter for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.”Understand the client’s demographics. Look for ranches with flexible lodging and dining that can accommodate a variety of needs, especially for multi-gen families and groups.“The best ranch experiences are the ones that closely fit a client’s expectations. Some specialize in multigenerational family travel; others are ideal for romantic getaways, solo travelers or group retreats.” Within these parameters come such special interests as wellness, natural horsemanship and photography, to name a few.Adventure begins while accessing the ranch. Confirm travel logistics early: airport proximity, transfer options and your client’s comfort with remote travel. “Getting to the ranch is often half the adventure! Ranches are typically located in very rural, remote areas.”Understand nuances of all-inclusive and a la carte. Transparency avoids surprises – and unhappy clients. While most ranches are all-inclusive, this doesn’t mean everything is included. Meals, lodgings and trail rides are usually covered; however private and a la carte experiences may be extra. Examples include one-on-one riding lessons, fly-fishing guides, spa services and private chefs.Seek out client-expressed special interests and experiences. Ask the ranches about special packages, seasonal or one-off events that can be game-changers for the right clients. Horseback riding and hayrides have been ranch staples for decades. But clients over the years have asked for more and ranches have delivered, offering such themes and programs as…• Wellness experiences: Yoga, farm-to-table cuisine, spa services• On-ranch adventures: Cattle drives, wilderness skills, family activities• Nature and wildlife: Birdwatching, fly-fishing, hiking• Events: Wine tastings, cowboy poetry weeks, horsemanship clinicsEarly birds get the worm. Urge clients to book early -- six to 12 months in advance -- to secure preferred dates. “Demand has skyrocketed for ranch vacations. People want wide-open spaces, fresh air and meaningful experiences. Ranches, many of which are small and family-owned, have limited capacity and often book up fast, especially during peak summer or holiday weeks.”Vet the ranches! Build relationships with trusted ranch vacation experts such as Kilgore. They can help you deliver better matches and more seamless bookings. Like many travel offerings, not all ranches are created equal with varied quality and service levels. Travel advisors can read guest reviews and testimonials in addition to viewing ranch brochures and websites. Speaking directly with ranch owners and managers is also a way to get a feel for a place. “Amenities and service levels can vary widely. Use reputable sources like leading ranch vacations websites Ranchweb, Top50 Ranches or similar.Key questions to ask your client. “Here are the main questions to ask clients when they come in looking for that unique travel experience,” suggests Gene. “These will help you filter options and demonstrate your value as a true ranch vacations travel pro.”• What’s your horseback riding experience?• How ‘rustic’ vs. ‘luxurious’ are you comfortable with?• Are you hoping for social dining or private tables?• Do you have any dietary or mobility needs?• Is this a family trip, romantic getaway, or group experience?Gene Kilgore’s websites offer a dedicated Travel Advisor Center , a useful interface for viewing ranches, rates and more. He also offers a personalized concierge service for assistance in narrowing down the choices. This is also a useful way to check commission structure.

