Have a hunting or fishing license? Target shoot for free at 2 DWR ranges on National Hunting and Fishing Day

Salt Lake City — Do you have a current hunting, fishing or combination license? If so, you can visit either of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources public shooting ranges on National Hunting and Fishing Day (Saturday, Sept. 27) and shoot for free at the rifle, handgun, archery and shotgun facilities.

The fourth Saturday in September — which is Sept. 27 this year — is recognized across the U.S. as National Hunting and Fishing Day. It was also designated in Utah state code in 1973 for the "recognition of the substantial and continued contribution by hunters and fishermen toward the sound management of wildlife in Utah."

To celebrate, the DWR is offering its annual promotion of free shooting at the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range, located at 6000 W. 2100 South in Salt Lake City, and the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range, located at 2851 W. 200 North in Logan.

"Hunters and anglers are the backbone of wildlife conservation in the U.S.," DWR Riley Peck said. "The discounts at these shooting ranges are a small token of our appreciation to hunters and anglers for funding crucial wildlife projects that help maintain healthy populations of a variety of wildlife species in Utah."

To redeem the offer, you just need to show a valid hunting, fishing or combination license at the entrance to either facility on Sept. 27. You can present either a paper or electronic license. (You can download and store your electronic Utah licenses via the Utah Hunting and Fishing app.) Your valid license will grant free admission to the rifle, handgun and archery shooting ranges that day. You can also get one free round of shooting either trap, skeet or five-stand sporting clays at both facilities on Sept. 27.

"These are some of the best outdoor shooting ranges in Utah, whether you are practicing for an upcoming hunt or you just want to have some fun shooting targets," DWR Hunter Education, Ranges and Shooting Sports Programs Coordinator Gary Cook said. "Shooting at the range can be a really fun outing for the whole family. Since our ranges and programs are funded through excise taxes from the purchase of shooting equipment and ammunition, as well as the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, we proudly celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day as a way to thank those who support us."

Along with the free admission on Sept. 27, both shooting ranges also offer an ongoing, year-round promotion that allows someone to shoot for free or at a discounted rate if they've purchased a firearm or archery equipment within 30 days of their visit. Proof of purchase must be provided to qualify for the deal.

Visit the DWR website for more details about the amenities offered at each DWR shooting range. For more information about the National Hunting and Fishing Day discounts, call the Cache Valley Public Shooting Range at 435-753-4600 or the Lee Kay Public Shooting Range at 801-972-1326.