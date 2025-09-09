Gov. Henry McMaster and More than 40 State Agencies Announce the State’s Veterans Career Counseling Day and Virtual Career Fair

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Administration (Admin), and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) encourage all South Carolina veterans looking to continue a career of service to take part in the Veterans Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, September 17, from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM.

This year’s event includes a Veterans Career Counseling Day on Tuesday, September 16, from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM. Interested veterans can attend in-person at Segra Park, located in the Columbia Bull Street District, to receive personalized career counseling, resume assistance, and insights into state employment opportunities. This free event offers guidance from current veterans employed with the state of South Carolina on navigating state hiring processes and aligning veterans’ unique skills with available roles in state government.

Veterans Career Counseling Day

Date: Tuesday, September 16

Time: 10:00 AM-2:00 PM

Location: Segra Park Club Lounge (1640 Freed Street, Columbia, S.C. 29201)

Registration encouraged.



Date: Wednesday, September 17

Time: 10:00 AM-1:00 PM

Location: Online

Registration required.

Register in advance to ensure smooth access and full participation the day of the event.

"South Carolina has a proud military tradition, and we pride ourselves on being one of the most military-friendly states in the country," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Hiring men and women who served in the military strengthens our workforce, communities, and state. They bring their unique skillsets and proven leadership abilities into state government, enhancing our capacity to serve the people of South Carolina while continuing to make South Carolina the best place in the country for veterans to live, work, and raise their families."

“South Carolina state government is committed to connecting veterans to the wide variety of career options available in state government,” said Admin Executive Director Marcia Adams. “In addition to engaging directly in real-time with state agencies through the virtual career fair, veterans have an opportunity to access hands-on resources to help guide and prepare for a career in state government through the Veterans Career Counseling Day, an in-person event created exclusively for veterans.”

“South Carolina is proud to be a state that values the service and sacrifice of our veterans. By hiring veterans, we’re not just honoring their commitment to our country, we’re also tapping into a wealth of talent, skill, and leadership. The Palmetto State is committed to ensuring our veterans have the employment resources they deserve, and we invite businesses across the state to join us in making South Carolina the welcome mat for veterans seeking fulfilling careers,” said SCDVA Secretary Todd B. McCaffrey.

The virtual career fair, the fifth dedicated to veterans, provides an opportunity to explore career opportunities with more than 40 state agencies and institutions of higher education. Registration for the Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair, which will run from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 17, is now open. Veterans can register here.

Participating agencies are recruiting for positions in accounting, engineering, finance, grant management, human resources, health care, information technology, maintenance, security/law enforcement, and more.

Each agency will have a virtual booth where job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings. Some of the more than 40 participating agencies include:

Aiken Technical College

Commission for the Blind

Commission on Higher Education

Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum

Department of Administration

Department of Agriculture

Department of Children’s Advocacy

Department of Commerce

Department of Corrections

Department of Employment and Workforce

Department of Environmental Services

Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Juvenile Justice

Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation

Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism

Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

Department of Public Health

Department of Public Safety

Department of Revenue

Department of Social Services

Department of Transportation

Department of Veterans’ Affairs

Educational Oversight Committee

Midlands Technical College

Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum

Public Employee Benefit Authority

Public Service Commission

Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office

SC Aeronautics Commission

SC Educational Television Commission

SC First Steps

SC Governor’s School for Agriculture

SC Governor’s School for Art and Humanities

SC Governor’s School for Science and Math

SC Human Affairs Commission

SC Office of Resilience

SC Office of the State Auditor

SC Office of the State Treasurer

Spartanburg Community College

State Commission for Minority Affairs

Technical College of the Low Country

Tri-County Technical College

University of South Carolina

Vocational Rehabilitation Department

The state held the first Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair in May 2021 and more than 330 veterans took part. In the past year, over 650 self-identified veterans were hired to work in South Carolina state government.

Register here to attend the 2025 Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair.