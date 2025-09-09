Gov. Henry McMaster and More than 40 State Agencies Announce the State’s Veterans Career Counseling Day and Virtual Career Fair
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Administration (Admin), and the South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs (SCDVA) encourage all South Carolina veterans looking to continue a career of service to take part in the Veterans Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, September 17, from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM.
This year’s event includes a Veterans Career Counseling Day on Tuesday, September 16, from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM. Interested veterans can attend in-person at Segra Park, located in the Columbia Bull Street District, to receive personalized career counseling, resume assistance, and insights into state employment opportunities. This free event offers guidance from current veterans employed with the state of South Carolina on navigating state hiring processes and aligning veterans’ unique skills with available roles in state government.
-
Veterans Career Counseling Day
Date: Tuesday, September 16
Time: 10:00 AM-2:00 PM
Location: Segra Park Club Lounge (1640 Freed Street, Columbia, S.C. 29201)
Registration encouraged.
-
Veterans Virtual Career Fair
Date: Wednesday, September 17
Time: 10:00 AM-1:00 PM
Location: Online
Registration required.
Register in advance to ensure smooth access and full participation the day of the event.
"South Carolina has a proud military tradition, and we pride ourselves on being one of the most military-friendly states in the country," said Governor Henry McMaster. "Hiring men and women who served in the military strengthens our workforce, communities, and state. They bring their unique skillsets and proven leadership abilities into state government, enhancing our capacity to serve the people of South Carolina while continuing to make South Carolina the best place in the country for veterans to live, work, and raise their families."
“South Carolina state government is committed to connecting veterans to the wide variety of career options available in state government,” said Admin Executive Director Marcia Adams. “In addition to engaging directly in real-time with state agencies through the virtual career fair, veterans have an opportunity to access hands-on resources to help guide and prepare for a career in state government through the Veterans Career Counseling Day, an in-person event created exclusively for veterans.”
“South Carolina is proud to be a state that values the service and sacrifice of our veterans. By hiring veterans, we’re not just honoring their commitment to our country, we’re also tapping into a wealth of talent, skill, and leadership. The Palmetto State is committed to ensuring our veterans have the employment resources they deserve, and we invite businesses across the state to join us in making South Carolina the welcome mat for veterans seeking fulfilling careers,” said SCDVA Secretary Todd B. McCaffrey.
The virtual career fair, the fifth dedicated to veterans, provides an opportunity to explore career opportunities with more than 40 state agencies and institutions of higher education. Registration for the Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair, which will run from 10:00 AM-1:00 PM, Wednesday, September 17, is now open. Veterans can register here.
Participating agencies are recruiting for positions in accounting, engineering, finance, grant management, human resources, health care, information technology, maintenance, security/law enforcement, and more.
Each agency will have a virtual booth where job seekers can take part in a video chat or set a time to talk directly with a human resources representative about available openings. Some of the more than 40 participating agencies include:
- Aiken Technical College
- Commission for the Blind
- Commission on Higher Education
- Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum
- Department of Administration
- Department of Agriculture
- Department of Children’s Advocacy
- Department of Commerce
- Department of Corrections
- Department of Employment and Workforce
- Department of Environmental Services
- Department of Health and Human Services
- Department of Juvenile Justice
- Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation
- Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism
- Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services
- Department of Public Health
- Department of Public Safety
- Department of Revenue
- Department of Social Services
- Department of Transportation
- Department of Veterans’ Affairs
- Educational Oversight Committee
- Midlands Technical College
- Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum
- Public Employee Benefit Authority
- Public Service Commission
- Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Office
- SC Aeronautics Commission
- SC Educational Television Commission
- SC First Steps
- SC Governor’s School for Agriculture
- SC Governor’s School for Art and Humanities
- SC Governor’s School for Science and Math
- SC Human Affairs Commission
- SC Office of Resilience
- SC Office of the State Auditor
- SC Office of the State Treasurer
- Spartanburg Community College
- State Commission for Minority Affairs
- Technical College of the Low Country
- Tri-County Technical College
- University of South Carolina
- Vocational Rehabilitation Department
The state held the first Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair in May 2021 and more than 330 veterans took part. In the past year, over 650 self-identified veterans were hired to work in South Carolina state government.
Register here to attend the 2025 Veterans’ Virtual Career Fair.
