Excelsior Springs License Office Transitions to New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has accepted a new management proposal for the Excelsior Springs License Office. The contract has been awarded to Paul J Wrabec Co., Inc.

The current license office, located at 115 Crown Hill Road, Suite 1, will close on Tuesday, September 9. The office will reopen at the same location on Friday, September 12. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM. Phone: (816) 630-6612.

While the office is closed, DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Liberty License Office – 1780 Church Road.

Richmond License Office – 704 Wollard Blvd.

Parkville License Office – 6400 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City.

All Missouri license office contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but governed by the Missouri Department of Revenue. A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

Phone-in Registration - to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals.

- to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals. License Plate Renewal - to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR.

- to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR. Renewal Requirements Inquiry - to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

- to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. DORA Chatbot - to get answers 24/7 with the help of DOR’s chatbot, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.

