VISIT PA is Partnering with the World Champion Philadelphia Eagles to Inspire Fans to Explore Pennsylvania, The Great American Getaway

This partnership will showcase the Commonwealth as a tourism destination, engage fans through unique game-day experiences, and promote sensory-inclusive travel alongside the Eagles Autism Foundation.

Harrisburg, PA – For the first time ever, VISIT PA is partnering with the Philadelphia Eagles to help drive fans beyond the football field to experience Pennsylvania, The Great American Getaway. This partnership builds on driving tourism into the greater Pennsylvania area.

In addition to marketing the Commonwealth at Lincoln Financial Field, Eagles tentpole events, and across social media, VISIT PA will be the presenting partner of Eagles Tailgate Pods. These team-branded golf carts travel throughout Lincoln Financial Field tailgate lots with SWOOP, Eagles Cheerleaders, and Eagles Legends, bringing electric game day energy directly to fans. This partnership will also include the introduction of ‘SWOOP Stunts,’ where SWOOP will visit attractions across Pennsylvania to showcase all the state has to offer.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be partnering with the Philadelphia Eagles, giving us yet another opportunity to show millions of Americans every week all that Pennsylvania has to offer to inspire their next getaway,” said Anne Ryan, Deputy Secretary of the Pennsylvania Tourism Office. “Tourism is one of Pennsylvania’s strongest economic engines, generating more than $80 billion each year. The Shapiro Administration recognizes that a thriving tourism industry is key to our long-term economic success, and we’ll continue making strategic investments like this to strengthen the industry and attract more visitors to the Commonwealth.”

VISIT PA is also partnering with the Eagles Autism Foundation on its Mobile Sensory Unit and the Eagles Autism Challenge, the team’s annual cycling and 5K run/walk event that has raised more than $40 million for cutting-edge autism research and care programs. The partnership will champion the state’s many sensory-inclusive attractions and develop a first-of-its-kind sensory-inclusive itinerary for visitors.

“We’re thrilled to welcome VISIT PA to the Philadelphia Eagles family as a new Proud Partner,” said Brian Napoli, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships, Philadelphia Eagles. “VISIT PA is dedicated to showcasing the diverse attractions and experiences in the state we proudly call home. In collaboration with VISIT PA, we look forward to further establishing Pennsylvania as an international destination for tourists all throughout the year.”

On July 4, 2026, America will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia, the birthplace of the nation. Just as Pennsylvania played a critical role in 1776, the Commonwealth is primed to once again be in the spotlight in 2026 with major events throughout the Commonwealth ― including the NCAA’s March Madness men’s basketball tournament, the FIFA World Cup, and MLB All-Star Game in Philadelphia, the PGA Championship in Delaware County, and the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh.

