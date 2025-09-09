Governor Newsom proclaims California’s 175th Anniversary

PROCLAMATION

As the United States nears the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, California proudly celebrates its own historic milestone of 175 years as a state. Throughout U.S. history, the Golden State has been a leader in realizing the American Dream, leading both by example and by influence. Today, California remains a beacon of endless possibilities, defined by its enduring promise of reinvention, discovery, and freedom.

Long known as a land of opportunity, we strive to afford everyone the chance to succeed, to pursue their dreams, and the California Dream. California is the 4th largest economy in the world, but our international footprint stretches far beyond that, with our revolutionary advances in science and technology, and our thriving cultural and creative ecosystems.

Where we are now, the state that we have become, was not by chance. We are the result of a uniquely diverse, iterative 175-year social experiment that continues to grow and evolve. Our history is not spotless; we bear the responsibility for state-endorsed and state-allowed travesties, including the horrors that the Native peoples of this land were subjected to in the early days of our statehood. But rather than turn away from the darkness in our past, California learns from it. Today, the state proudly partners with tribes across the state on various issues, including the collaborative development of environmental stewardship strategies based on long-standing tribal expertise that was protected and retained despite historical efforts to undermine it. This same growth is evident throughout the state government and California as a whole. We are the birthplace of numerous labor rights and civil rights movements, pushed to be better and do better by those who call this state home.

California leans into our diversity, celebrating our differences in pursuit of the common good. We welcome those who come here to pursue their dreams and contribute to our great state. California would not be the rich hub of culture, community, and innovation it is without the contributions of immigrants from around the world. Our many achievements and accomplishments, our global status, are due to our ability to integrate different cultures and voices, unique ideas and perspectives – weaving all that we are into a beautiful tapestry that shows the world what could be.

As we continue to define the future of California, this moment serves as a testament to the spirit of Californians, driven by grit, determination, and a relentless belief in what’s possible.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 9, 2025 as “California’s 175th Anniversary.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 3rd day of September 2025.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State