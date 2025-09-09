Submit Release
President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs National Assembly on trade relations and objectives of the National Dialogue, 9 Sept

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Tuesday, 09 September 2025, respond to Questions for Oral Reply by Members of the National Assembly.

President Ramaphosa will address Members of Parliament on engagement with the United States government to secure a trade deal and reduce tariffs.

The President will also outline Government’s position on the future of the Post Bank, and discuss the intended outcome of the National Dialogue.

President Ramaphosa will give an assessment of South Africa’s Presidency of the G20 in line with the theme of “Solidarity. Equality. Sustainability.”

Oral question sessions with the President are scheduled at least once a quarter during Parliament’s annual programme.

These sessions are one of the mechanisms Parliament uses to hold The Executive to account as stipulated in Section 92(2) of the Constitution, which states that members of The Executive are accountable collectively and individually to Parliament for the exercising of their powers and performing of their functions.

Tomorrow’s engagement will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 9 September 2025
Time: 14h00
Venue: Good Hope Chamber, Parliament

