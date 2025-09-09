Western Cape Infrastructure hosts housing beneficiary verification drive in Cape Town, 13 to 14 Sept

The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure (DOI) will be hosting a housing beneficiary verification drive in the City of Cape Town’s Subcouncil 14 area on Saturday, 13 September from 08:00 to 17:00, and on Sunday, 14 September from 09:00 to 15:00.

This initiative is a follow-up to a series of public meetings held by the DOI in August 2025 to report on progress on the Welmoed (Penhill) housing project. Once completed, Phase 1 of this project will deliver 3 296 housing opportunities at a cost of R2.1 billion.

The verification drive will enable residents of Subcouncil 14 who are already registered on the housing demand database to verify their information and make necessary updates — such as number of dependants, marital status, income, and disability status. Those attending are reminded to bring all relevant documents, including proof of identity.

No new registrations will be processed at these events. New registrations can only be done at City of Cape Town housing offices.

Subcouncil 14 consists of seven wards, covering the areas of Amandelsig, Kuils River, Zevenwacht, Oakdene, Sarepta, Blackheath, Blue Downs, Eerste River, Dennemere, Welmoed, Kalkfontein, Mfuleni and surrounding communities. These fall under Ward 11, Ward 14, Ward 16, Ward 17, Ward 19, Ward 108 and Ward 114.

During the DOI’s August engagements in Subcouncil 14, communities expressed frustration with the housing waiting list. This verification drive is a direct response to that feedback, ensuring a fair and transparent process for those already registered.

Venues, dates and times:

Ward Date Venue 108 & 114 13 September 2025, 08:00 – 17:00 United Reformed Church, 220 Nooiensfontein Road, Highgate 108 & 114 14 September 2025, 09:00 – 15:00 Afrika Tikkun, Mfuleni 14 13 September 2025, 08:00 – 17:00 Blackheath Primary School 14 14 September 2025, 09:00 – 15:00 Blackheath Primary School 11 & 19 13 September 2025, 08:00 – 17:00 Kalkfontein Hall 11 & 19 14 September 2025, 09:00 – 15:00 Kalkfontein Hall 17 13 September 2025, 08:00 – 17:00 Hillcrest Hall 17 14 September 2025, 09:00 – 15:00 Hillcrest Hall 16 13 September 2025, 08:00 – 17:00 Stratford Primary School 16 14 September 2025, 09:00 – 15:00 Stratford Primary School

Enquiries:

Melt Botes

Spokesperson to Provincial Minister Tertuis Simmers

E-mail: Melchior.Botes@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 483 8067

Cell: 082 431 0068

Stephen Heyns

Acting Head of Communication, Department of Infrastructure

E-mail: stephen.heyns@westerncape.gov.za

Tel: 021 483 0597

#ServiceDeliveryZA