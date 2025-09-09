TCH to Open New Jacksonville Branch, Enhancing Services in the Southeast Region

TCH opens new Jacksonville branch Oct 1, 2025, expanding Southeast services with full project, warehousing & fabrication solutions.

OAKDALE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TCH , a family-owned business dedicated to enhancing building safety through innovative solutions, is excited to announce the opening of its ninth location in Jacksonville, Florida. This state-of-the-art 22,000-square-foot facility is set to open on October 1st, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the company’s expansion. The new branch will cover the Southeast region and be a self-sufficient hub offering a full range of services, including project management, warehousing, door fabrication, and more.With a history spanning over 100+ years, TCH (Twin City Hardware) has built a reputation for providing comprehensive access solutions across various industries. Since its founding in 1883, the company has focused on delivering expert services in Divisions 8, 10, and 28, specializing in new construction, national accounts, aftermarket services, and integrated access systems (IAS). The Jacksonville location will allow TCH to better serve its Southeast customers while participating in the high-growth construction markets of the region.This expansion marks a new chapter in TCH’s ongoing efforts to provide future-ready security solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients across all building types. With a commitment to safety, quality, and innovation, the Jacksonville branch will further strengthen its presence and impact.For more information about TCH and its services, please contact +1 (651) 735 2200 or the Branch Manager at jwagner@tchco.com.About TCH: TCH is a 3rd generation family-owned and operated business headquartered in Oakdale, Minnesota, with over 140 years of experience in providing innovative security solutions for buildings. Known for its expertise in access solutions, TCH serves clients nationwide with a comprehensive range of products and services.

