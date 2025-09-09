Toilet Paper Market Projected Expansion to $39.5+ Billion Market Value by 2028 with a 5.2% CAGR

The global toilet paper market size was valued at $26.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $39.5 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. ”
— Allied Market Research
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global toilet paper market generated $26.03 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $39.50 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, top segments, regional scenarios, key investment pockets, and competitive landscape.

Increase in requirement of home care products, rise in disposable incomes and standards of living drive the growth of the global toilet paper market. However, high cost of raw materials hinders the market growth. On the other hand, changes in lifestyle and rise in disposable income present new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on end user, the commercial segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global toilet paper market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2028. However, LAMEA is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global toilet paper market analyzed in the research include Caprice

Essity

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Naturelle Consumer Products LTD

Orchids Tissue Paper Products

P&G

Traidcraft

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Unilever

Velvet CARE

Key findings of the study

By type, the one-ply segment held the major share of 54.2% of the toilet paper market in 2020.
By end use, the commercial segment market was valued at $15.4 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach $22.7 billion by 2028.
By distribution channel, the online store segment witnessed a major growth rate during the forecast period.
By region, North America held the major share and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current toilet paper market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the size from 2021 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders
The report provides quantitative analysis of the current toilet paper market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020 to 2028 to identify the prevailing toilet paper market opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.

In-depth analysis and the market size & segmentation assist to determine the market potential.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the toilet paper market demand.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the toilet paper industry.

Key Market Segments
By Type
One-ply

Two-ply

Others
By End Use
Commercial

Residential

By Distribution Channel
Online

Offline

By Region
North America
U.S.

Canada

Mexico
Europe
Germany

France

UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA
Brazil

Argentina

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA

