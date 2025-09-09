Toilet Paper Market Projected Expansion to $39.5+ Billion Market Value by 2028 with a 5.2% CAGR
Toilet Paper Market - By region, North America held the major share and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.
Increase in requirement of home care products, rise in disposable incomes and standards of living drive the growth of the global toilet paper market. However, high cost of raw materials hinders the market growth. On the other hand, changes in lifestyle and rise in disposable income present new opportunities in the coming years.
Based on end user, the commercial segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global toilet paper market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.
Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2028. However, LAMEA is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
Leading players of the global toilet paper market analyzed in the research include Caprice
Essity
Georgia-Pacific LLC
Naturelle Consumer Products LTD
Orchids Tissue Paper Products
P&G
Traidcraft
Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Unilever
Velvet CARE
Key findings of the study
By type, the one-ply segment held the major share of 54.2% of the toilet paper market in 2020.
By end use, the commercial segment market was valued at $15.4 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach $22.7 billion by 2028.
By distribution channel, the online store segment witnessed a major growth rate during the forecast period.
The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current toilet paper market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the size from 2021 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders
Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.
In-depth analysis and the market size & segmentation assist to determine the market potential.
The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the toilet paper market demand.
The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the toilet paper industry.
Key Market Segments
By Type
One-ply
Two-ply
Others
By End Use
Commercial
Residential
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of LAMEA
