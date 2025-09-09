Toilet Paper Market Projected Expansion to $39.5+ Billion Market Value by 2028 with a 5.2% CAGR

Toilet Paper Market - By region, North America held the major share and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

The global toilet paper market size was valued at $26.0 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $39.5 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global toilet paper market generated $26.03 billion in 2020, and is estimated to garner $39.50 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, value chain, top segments, regional scenarios, key investment pockets, and competitive landscape.Increase in requirement of home care products, rise in disposable incomes and standards of living drive the growth of the global toilet paper market. However, high cost of raw materials hinders the market growth. On the other hand, changes in lifestyle and rise in disposable income present new opportunities in the coming years.Based on end user, the commercial segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global toilet paper market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the residential segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2028.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 & 𝐓𝐎𝐂 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6873 Based on region, North America accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2028. However, LAMEA is estimated to register the largest CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.Leading players of the global toilet paper market analyzed in the research include CapriceEssityGeorgia-Pacific LLCNaturelle Consumer Products LTDOrchids Tissue Paper ProductsP>raidcraftKimberly-Clark CorporationUnileverVelvet CAREKey findings of the studyBy type, the one-ply segment held the major share of 54.2% of the toilet paper market in 2020.By end use, the commercial segment market was valued at $15.4 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach $22.7 billion by 2028.By distribution channel, the online store segment witnessed a major growth rate during the forecast period.By region, North America held the major share and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current toilet paper market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the size from 2021 to 2028 to identify the prevailing opportunities.Key Benefits for StakeholdersThe report provides quantitative analysis of the current toilet paper market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2020 to 2028 to identify the prevailing toilet paper market opportunities.Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier–buyer network.➡️𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A06508 In-depth analysis and the market size & segmentation assist to determine the market potential.The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the toilet paper market demand.The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the toilet paper industry.Key Market SegmentsBy TypeOne-plyTwo-plyOthersBy End UseCommercialResidentialBy Distribution ChannelOnlineOfflineBy RegionNorth AmericaU.S.CanadaMexicoEuropeGermanyFranceUKItalySpainRussiaRest of EuropeAsia-PacificChinaJapanIndiaAustraliaSouth KoreaSingaporeMalaysiaRest of Asia-PacificLAMEABrazilArgentinaUAESouth AfricaSaudi ArabiaTurkeyRest of LAMEA𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐀𝐌𝐑'𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐨𝐠 𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/automatic-dog-feeder-market-A13738 𝐔𝐒.𝐄𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-events-market-A15196 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐁𝐚𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paper-bag-market-A16182

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.