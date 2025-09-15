Joe Sarkic Receives International Recognition Through the NYC Big Book Award®

Awarded a 2025 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite Author Joe Sarkic 2025 NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite "Veil of Dawn's Promise" by Joe Sarkic NYC Big Book Award Distinguished Favorite

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2025 NYC Big Book Award recognized " Veil of Dawn's Promise " by Joe Sarkic in the category of Science Fiction as a distinguished favorite."Veil of Dawn's Promise" by Joe Sarkic is available for order on Amazon, at https://sarkic.com/ , and can be ordered by all major online and brick-and-mortar bookstores through IngramSpark using the ISBN: 978-1738252565."Veil of Dawn's Promise"As dusk settles over the city of Cyronis, a sudden ambush in the main marketplace leaves the city's Watchers incapacitated by three enigmatic cubes that erupt in a blinding emerald inferno and then vanish without a trace . Tasked by the Centralized Data Mining and Surveillance Agency, Data Miner Elysa Jane Hawthorne must race through the neon-lit spires of Nexus Tower-decoding arcane symbols and untangling hidden data streams-to recover the artifacts and expose the shadowy architects behind the assault before Cyronis's fragile order shatters completely.Why You'll Love This Book* High-stakes techno-thriller in a hyper-surveilled metropolis on the brink of collapse* A conflicted heroine, Data Miner Elysa, whose gift for unearthing hidden patterns clashes with her doubts about invasive surveillance* Three mysterious cubes that unleash an otherworldly glow, crippling the city's guardians and disappearing without explanation* Eerie, immersive world-building of neon-drenched towers, AI-controlled governance, and data streams that pulse like a living city* Political intrigue and corporate secrets as Elysa navigates Nexus Tower's inner chambers to uncover who truly wields power* Twists of loyalty and betrayal that will keep readers guessing until the last data fragment is decodedNYC Big Book Award received book submissions worldwide. Journalists, well established authors, small and large press, and first time indie authors participated in record numbers. Entries this year were received from the United States as well as countries such as Australia, Canada, China, Dubai, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. Cities represented among the entries were Chicago, Hamburg, Los Angeles, Melbourne, New York, Quebec, Rome, San Francisco, Seattle, Singapore, and Victoria.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, designers, booksellers, librarians and professional copywriters. Winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.Publishers included Berrett-Koehler; Brown Books Kids; Central Avenue / Simon & Schuster; Forbes Books; Muse Literary; New Harbinger Publications; New York University Press; Oxford University Press; Pegasus Books; She Writes Press; University of Massachusetts Press to name a few.Winners and favorites included "What is My Legacy?" by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, Marc Kielburger and Craig Kielburger; "Mikhail Gorbachev - How he changed our lives" by Bettina Schaefer; "Veil of Dawn's Promise" by Joe Sarkic; and "Wild Fox Ridge" by Xue Mo to name some key titles on the awarded list."With so many quality publishers and authors from around the world participating this year, I’m eager to share these books with a global readership," said awards sponsor Gabby Olczak.View the NYC Big Book distinguished favorites: https://www.nycbigbookaward.com/2025-favorites NYC Big Book Award is announced every fall. NYC Big Book Award is open to all authors, publishers, and illustrators, and includes submissions from the big five publishers: Penguin Random House, HarperCollins, Hachette, Macmillan, and Simon & Schuster.ABOUT THE AUTHOR in his own wordsGrowing up in Canada, my fascination with the universe and technology started early, heavily influenced by Star Trek and the rise of personal computers. These influences sparked my imagination about what technology could achieve in the future. This passion led me to pursue bachelor’s degrees in Physics and Computer Science, seamlessly blending these fields throughout my career.Throughout my life, I have been an avid reader of Isaac Asimov, Ray Bradbury, Michael Moorcock, Sarah J. Maas, J.K. Rowling, J.R.R. Tolkien, George R.R. Martin, Robert Jordan, and Andrzej Sapkowski, among many others. I’ve long wished I could write my own stories, but I always lacked confidence—until now. 