YoungHoon Kim with the World's Highest IQ 276 Clinically Affirmed by World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS) has officially recognized and clinically validated the psychometric evidence regarding Dr. YoungHoon Kim’s IQ score of 276 (SD = 24; equivalent to 210 on SD 15), the highest IQ score ever recorded.According to the WAMS endorsement letter, this result is supported by multiple standardized assessments, including the WISC-V Extended Norms and Item Response Theory–based analyses, as well as independent cross-validation. The findings have been further consolidated through peer-reviewed publication in the scientific journal Testing, Psychometrics, Methodology in Applied Psychology (TPM), indexed in PubMed, Scopus, PsycINFO, and Web of Science.“Dr. Kim’s case represents a rare and significant contribution to the scientific study of human intelligence. It demonstrates that even at the extreme upper range of ability, meaningful and reliable measurement is possible,” stated Dr. M.M. Karindas, MD, FWAMS, President of WAMS.This clinical validation by WAMS affirms Dr. Kim’s IQ 276 as not only a psychometric record but also a finding of scientific, clinical, and educational relevance. The endorsement highlights its implications for future research in cognition, brain health, and the study of extreme intelligence. With this validation, Dr. YoungHoon Kim’s achievement is now recognized internationally as a landmark in the history of human intelligence assessment.

