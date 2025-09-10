Robotimize Showcases Hospital-to-Community Neurorehabilitation at AOCNR 2025 in Yogyakarta with a Strategic Partnership

Group photo featuring the collaborative team of Robotimize Group’s Singapore team with local partners during the at the 6th Asia-Oceanian Congress of Neurorehabilitation (AOCNR 2025), symbolizing the international cooperation essential for advancing regio Live demonstration of the HandVivante™ MirrorHand system during the AOCNR 2025 technical exhibition, showing clinicians how robotic hand therapy can be integrated into both hospital and home-based neurorehabilitation protocols. (Left) Even Koh, Group General Manager of Robotimize Group in a group photo with Professor Denny Oetomo, Scientific Advisor for Robotimize and Professor at University of Melbourne (Middle). Dr. Agus Prasetyo, Sp. KFR, FIPM (USG), AIFO-K, trying on the HandVivante™ MirrorHand with Robotimize Group. Group photo featuring the Robotimize team at a joint workshop with Professor Jian-Jia Huang, Assistant Professor at Chang Gung University (third from left), with Professor Denny Oetomo Scientific Advisor for Robotimize and Professor at University of Melbo

Robotimize showcased HandVivante™ & GripVivante™ at AOCNR 2025 in Yogyakarta, demonstrating hospital-to-community neurorehab solutions with Indonesian partners.

AOCNR 2025 affirmed our mission: precision rehab tech must enable seamless care from hospital to home. With local partners, we translate evidence into accessible recovery for every patient.” — Zen KOH, Strategic Advisor, Robotimize Group

YOGYAKARTA, INDONESIA, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Robotimize Group , a global leader in intelligent neurorehabilitation technology, participated in the 6th Asia-Oceanian Congress of Neurorehabilitation ( AOCNR 2025 ) in collaboration with their local partner in Indonesia, showcasing advanced rehabilitation solutions that bridge hospital-based care with community rehabilitation. Held in Yogyakarta's culturally rich setting, the congress brought together leading professionals, researchers, and industry experts across the Asia-Oceania region to explore "Neurorehabilitation: The Future Trends from Hospital to Community."The Singapore Robotimize team presented two flagship technologies from the VivantePlexus™ platform—HandVivante™ MirrorHand and GripVivante™ HW FES—demonstrating how precision rehabilitation robotics can extend therapeutic capabilities across the full continuum of neurorehabilitation care. The participation reinforced Robotimize's mission to advocate for more pathways to comprehensive solutions that enhance patient outcomes, while supporting the congress's focus on advancing neurorehabilitation standards throughout Asia-Oceania.Addressing Critical Neurorehabilitation Gaps Across Care SettingsThe AOCNR 2025 theme directly addressed one of the region's most pressing healthcare challenges: creating seamless transitions between intensive hospital-based neurorehabilitation and sustainable community-based recovery programs. With neurological conditions affecting millions across Asia-Oceania, the need for technologies that maintain therapeutic consistency across diverse care environments has never been more urgent.The congress, organized in collaboration with the World Federation for Neurorehabilitation (WFNR), Asia-Oceanian Society for Neurorehabilitation (AOSNR), and the Indonesian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PERDOSRI), provided an ideal platform for demonstrating how intelligent rehabilitation technologies can address these transitions.Precision Technology Showcase: Hospital-to-Community SolutionsRobotimize's showcase featured two complementary technologies designed to address distinct aspects of neurorehabilitation across care settings:HandVivante™ MirrorHand - The advanced robotic hand system demonstrated how mirror therapy and bilateral training protocols can be streamlined and delivered consistently from hospital through home rehabilitation. The system's user-friendly design enables clinicians to monitor patient progress remotely while maintaining precise therapeutic protocols regardless of care setting.GripVivante™ HW FES (Functional Electrical Stimulation) - This upper-limb FES solution showcased how intelligent stimulation algorithms can support neural re-education in stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. The system's portable design and customizable stimulation parameters make it equally effective in clinical and community settings, addressing the congress's emphasis on care continuity.Both systems demonstrated Robotimize's approach to neurorehabilitation technology: solutions that empower clinicians with precision tools while enabling patients to maintain therapeutic engagement across all care environments.Academic Leadership and Clinical InsightsA highlight of Robotimize's participation was the keynote presentation by Professor Denny Oetomo, the company's Scientific Advisor and Professor at the University of Melbourne. Prof Oetomo's address explored the critical intersection of technological innovation and clinical practice in neurorehabilitation, emphasizing how evidence-based technology integration can enhance therapeutic outcomes while supporting the transition from hospital-based to community-based care."Neurorehabilitation technology must achieve two goals: clinical efficacy and practical accessibility. The solutions we're developing at Robotimize demonstrate how precision engineering can create tools that are both scientifically rigorous and practically deployable across diverse care environments," Prof Denny Oetomo noted in his presentation.His insights reinforced the congress's focus on bridging advanced neurorehabilitation research with real-world clinical implementation, particularly addressing the unique challenges faced by healthcare systems across the Asia-Oceania region.Strategic Partnership and Regional ImpactRobotimize's participation through local Indonesian partnerships exemplified the collaborative approach essential for advancing neurorehabilitation across diverse healthcare systems. The strategic partnership model ensures that advanced technologies are supported by local expertise and cultural understanding, facilitating sustainable implementation and long-term clinical success.Dr. Rumaisah Hasan, Chairperson of AOCNR 2025 and President of the Indonesian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PERDOSRI), emphasized the importance of international collaboration in advancing regional neurorehabilitation standards: "AOCNR 2025 demonstrates how global innovation partnerships can address local clinical needs while supporting broader regional development goals. Robotimize's technology showcase exemplifies this collaborative approach."The congress's emphasis on supporting Indonesian government initiatives in tourism and cultural heritage, while advancing scientific progress, aligned with Robotimize's philosophy of creating meaningful partnerships that benefit both clinical outcomes and community development.Leadership Perspectives: Technology as Bridge Between Care SettingsKerry Guo, Founder and CEO, Robotimize Group: "AOCNR 2025 exemplified our core belief that neurorehabilitation must be human-centered, not technology-centered. Our participation in Yogyakarta demonstrated how intelligent systems can enhance the therapeutic relationship while ensuring consistent care quality from hospital to home. This congress reinforced that the future of neurorehabilitation lies in technologies that adapt to human needs, not the other way around."Zen Koh, Strategic Advisor, Robotimize Group: "The theme 'From Hospital to Community' captures exactly what we've been advocating—comprehensive rehabilitation ecosystems that transcend traditional care boundaries. Our technology showcase in Indonesia proved that when precision engineering meets cultural sensitivity and clinical wisdom, we create pathways to recovery that truly serve patients across their entire journey."Even Koh, Group General Manager, Robotimize Group: "AOCNR 2025 reinforced our conviction that neurorehabilitation technology must be designed for the entire care journey, not just hospital settings. Our demonstrations in Yogyakarta showed how precision systems can maintain therapeutic consistency while adapting to diverse care environments. This capability is essential for the future of neurorehabilitation across Asia-Oceania."Professor Denny Oetomo, Scientific Advisor at Robotimize and Professor at University of Melbourne: "The scientific discussions at AOCNR 2025 highlighted a critical need: technologies that bridge the gap between controlled clinical environments and real-world rehabilitation settings. Our research and development focus on creating solutions that maintain clinical precision while enabling practical deployment across diverse care contexts."Advancing Regional Neurorehabilitation StandardsThe congress featured comprehensive programming including academic discussions, hands-on workshops, educational sessions, and plenary lectures covering cutting-edge topics such as robotics integration, neuromodulation, spasticity treatment, and dysphagia management. This multidisciplinary approach aligned with Robotimize's comprehensive technology development philosophy.The participation provided valuable insights into regional neurorehabilitation challenges and opportunities, informing future technology development and partnership strategies across the Asia-Oceania region.Cultural Integration and Knowledge ExchangeBeyond technological demonstrations, the congress's Yogyakarta setting provided unique opportunities for cultural exchange and relationship building within the international neurorehabilitation community. The historic city's rich cultural heritage offered a meaningful backdrop for discussions about bridging traditional healing approaches with modern rehabilitation technologies.This cultural dimension reinforced Robotimize's commitment to developing technologies that respect local healthcare practices while advancing clinical capabilities through intelligent innovation.Future Collaboration and Regional ExpansionFollowing successful participation at AOCNR 2025, Robotimize will expand its regional presence through:• Enhanced collaboration with Indonesian rehabilitation centers and research institutions through local partners• Training programs for local clinicians on VivantePlexus™ platform integration• Collaborative research initiatives addressing region-specific neurorehabilitation challengesSetting New Benchmarks for Comprehensive NeurorehabilitationRobotimize's participation in AOCNR 2025 demonstrated how strategic technology partnerships can advance neurorehabilitation standards while supporting regional healthcare development goals. By showcasing solutions designed for the entire care continuum—from hospital to community—the company reinforced its position as a trusted partner in comprehensive rehabilitation transformation."AOCNR 2025 proved that the future of neurorehabilitation lies in technologies that adapt to patients' changing needs across all care settings. Our participation in Yogyakarta established new benchmarks for how international partnerships can advance both clinical outcomes and community development goals," concluded Zen Koh, Strategic Advisor, Robotimize Group.As neurorehabilitation continues to evolve across Asia-Oceania, Robotimize's comprehensive approach—combining precision technology, strategic partnerships, and cultural sensitivity—establishes a foundation for sustained advancement in regional rehabilitation standards and patient outcomes.About AOCNR 2025The 6th Asia-Oceanian Congress of Neurorehabilitation was held in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, bringing together leading professionals, researchers, and industry experts across the Asia-Oceania region. Organized in collaboration with the World Federation for Neurorehabilitation (WFNR), Asia-Oceanian Society for Neurorehabilitation (AOSNR), and the Indonesian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PERDOSRI), the congress explored "Neurorehabilitation: The Future Trends from Hospital to Community" through academic discussions, workshops, and technology demonstrations.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a next-generation health technology company headquartered in Singapore, specialising in intelligent rehabilitation robotics and digital neurotechnologies. Its AI-enabled platforms support motor, cognitive, and neurological recovery across hospital, home, and telerehabilitation environments. With regional hubs in Malaysia and Europe and a fast-growing international partner network, Robotimize is redefining how recovery is delivered—making it more personal, adaptive, and accessible.For more information, visit: www.robotimize.tech About PERDOSRIThe Indonesian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PERDOSRI) is the leading professional organization for rehabilitation medicine in Indonesia, dedicated to advancing clinical practice, education, and research in physical medicine and rehabilitation. Through scientific conferences, continuing education programs, and collaborative initiatives, PERDOSRI supports the development of rehabilitation medicine standards and practices across Indonesia.

