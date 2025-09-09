Tannin Market Poised for Unprecedented Growth as Global Demand Surges Across Multiple Industries

Tannin Market, by Source

Expanding applications of tannins in leather processing and winemaking continue to fuel market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global tannin market is witnessing steady growth, driven by the increasing demand for leather and wine, along with the rising use of tannins in leather processing. According to a report published by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $2.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $4.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A08966 Key Market Drivers and Opportunities- Growing leather and wine demand: Expanding applications of tannins in leather processing and winemaking continue to fuel market growth.- Challenges: Despite these advantages, side effects associated with tannin consumption present a challenge to market expansion.- Emerging opportunities: Increasing adoption of leather in the automotive and apparel sectors is expected to create lucrative growth avenues for market players in the coming years.Market Segmentation InsightsBy Source:- Plants segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global share.- It is also projected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.By Type:- Hydrolyzable tannins led the market in 2020, contributing to over two-fifths of the share.- Phlorotannins are expected to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% through 2030.By Region:- Europe held the largest share in 2020, representing nearly two-fifths of the market, driven by strong leather and wine industries.- North America is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.3%, supported by rising demand across food, beverage, and industrial applications.Key Players:- Tannin Corporation, S.A. Ajinomoto OmniChem, W. Ulirich GmbH, Laffort S.A., Ever s.r.l., Silvateam S.p.a., Polson Pty. Ltd., Tannin Sevnica d.d., Tanac S.A., and Forestal Mimosa Ltd.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/tannin-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.