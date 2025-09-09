Global position of English law in 2025 – International Data Insights Report
Our International Data Insights Report is designed to aid international business development and help you win prospective clients.
Use the research to highlight the benefits of using English law to achieve your clients’ goals.
Key findings for 2025
- The London Commercial Court (LCC) remains the leading international centre for the resolution of international commercial litigation
- The LCC handles more than half of all contested trials in less than a week
- A significant proportion of international arbitrations relate to contracts governed by English law
- English law is a preferred governing law for international commerce
- The value of UK legal services exports to other countries continues to rise, reflecting a growing demand internationally for expertise in English law
- The size of the solicitors’ profession and the revenue of UK law firms continue to grow year-on-year
Commercial dispute resolution
England and Wales continue to lead commercial litigation and arbitration globally, with London at the heart of this activity.
Litigation
The LCC remains the top international court for resolving commercial disputes.
Between October 2023 and September 2024:
- the LCC delivered 196 written judgments, more than any other major commercial court
- 54% of contested trials were completed in four working days, demonstrating speed and efficiency
Between April 2024 and March 2025, 93 nationalities were represented among litigants. 61.7% came from outside the UK.
These figures demonstrate London’s reputation for high-quality, fast and fair dispute resolution.
