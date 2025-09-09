Global position of English law in 2025 – International Data Insights Report

Our International Data Insights Report is designed to aid international business development and help you win prospective clients.

Use the research to highlight the benefits of using English law to achieve your clients’ goals.

Key findings for 2025

The London Commercial Court (LCC) remains the leading international centre for the resolution of international commercial litigation

The LCC handles more than half of all contested trials in less than a week

A significant proportion of international arbitrations relate to contracts governed by English law

English law is a preferred governing law for international commerce

The value of UK legal services exports to other countries continues to rise, reflecting a growing demand internationally for expertise in English law

The size of the solicitors’ profession and the revenue of UK law firms continue to grow year-on-year

Commercial dispute resolution

England and Wales continue to lead commercial litigation and arbitration globally, with London at the heart of this activity.

Litigation

The LCC remains the top international court for resolving commercial disputes.

Between October 2023 and September 2024:

the LCC delivered 196 written judgments , more than any other major commercial court

, more than any other major commercial court 54% of contested trials were completed in four working days, demonstrating speed and efficiency

Between April 2024 and March 2025, 93 nationalities were represented among litigants. 61.7% came from outside the UK.

These figures demonstrate London’s reputation for high-quality, fast and fair dispute resolution.