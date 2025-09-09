Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,116 in the last 365 days.

Global position of English law in 2025 – International Data Insights Report

Our International Data Insights Report is designed to aid international business development and help you win prospective clients.

Use the research to highlight the benefits of using English law to achieve your clients’ goals.

Key findings for 2025

  • The London Commercial Court (LCC) remains the leading international centre for the resolution of international commercial litigation
  • The LCC handles more than half of all contested trials in less than a week
  • A significant proportion of international arbitrations relate to contracts governed by English law
  • English law is a preferred governing law for international commerce
  • The value of UK legal services exports to other countries continues to rise, reflecting a growing demand internationally for expertise in English law
  • The size of the solicitors’ profession and the revenue of UK law firms continue to grow year-on-year

Commercial dispute resolution

England and Wales continue to lead commercial litigation and arbitration globally, with London at the heart of this activity.

Litigation

The LCC remains the top international court for resolving commercial disputes.

Between October 2023 and September 2024:

  • the LCC delivered 196 written judgments, more than any other major commercial court
  • 54% of contested trials were completed in four working days, demonstrating speed and efficiency

Between April 2024 and March 2025, 93 nationalities were represented among litigants. 61.7% came from outside the UK.

These figures demonstrate London’s reputation for high-quality, fast and fair dispute resolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global position of English law in 2025 – International Data Insights Report

Distribution channels: Law


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more