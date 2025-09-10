Biliary Stents Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $0.63 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Biliary Stents Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the biliary stents market has seen robust growth. The market, which is forecast to increase from $0.47 billion in 2024 to $0.50 billion in 2025, will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Growth factors in the previous years include an increased occurrence of biliary disorders, escalated instances of pancreatic and liver cancer, a rising elderly population, growing use of minimally invasive surgeries, and heightened awareness among both doctors and patients.

In the upcoming years, a strong increase in the size of the biliary stents market is predicted. By 2029, the market is projected to expand to $0.63 billion with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Factors contributing to this growth include the increasing demand for personalized and precision medicine, greater use of biodegradable stents, a rise in the focus on outpatient and ambulatory care settings, booming medical tourism in growing economies, a high occurrence of lifestyle-related liver illnesses, and enhanced healthcare investment in emerging markets. Future trends expected to shape the market encompass implementation of drug-eluting technologies, advancements in the properties of self-expanding stents, utilization of 3d printing for bespoke stents, reduction in the size of stent delivery systems, the introduction of radiopaque markers for improved imaging, and the application of nanotechnology in coating substances.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Biliary Stents Market?

The growth of the biliary stents market is anticipated to be significantly enhanced due to the escalating occurrences of pancreatic cancer. This form of cancer, originating in the tissues of the pancreas – a crucial organ for digestion and regulating blood glucose levels – is seeing a surge primarily due to aging populations, along with an increase in risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, and smoking. Biliary stents play a pivotal role in the treatment of pancreatic cancer as they alleviate bile duct blockages, boost liver function, and help reduce jaundice. They also improve the patient's comfort by promoting a smoother bile flow, enabling the continuation of cancer treatment, as well as improving life quality. For instance, Cancer Australia, a government agency based in Australia, reported in February 2025 that there were 4,641 fresh cases of pancreatic cancer in 2024, including 2,414 men and 2,227 women. Consequently, the biliary stents market is experiencing growth propelled by the ascending rate of pancreatic cancer.

Which Players Dominate The Biliary Stents Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Biliary Stents Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medtronic plc

• Becton, Dickinson & Company

• Stryker Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Olympus Corporation

• Smith & Nephew Plc.

• W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

• Nipro Corporation

What Are The Future Trends Of The Biliary Stents Market?

Leading firms in the biliary stents market are concentrating their efforts on the creation of innovative products, including drug-eluting stents, in an effort to provide better outcomes for patients, enhance product longevity, and minimize complications such as restenosis. Drug-eluting stents are specialized biliary stents that are coated with a medication which is released slowly to avoid excessive tissue growth and obstructions in the bile ducts. As an example, CGBIO, a medical device company from South Korea, obtained approval from Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) for their biliary ARISTENT in July 2024. The ARISTENT is designed for the treatment of bile duct obstructions and features an exclusive ‘HOOK & CROSS’ structure which promotes increased flexibility and prolonged patency. This stent is able to mold itself to the bile duct's shape, which reduces the chances of migration and increases patient comfort. Furthermore, it uses a high-tech drug-eluting coating to reduce inflammation and ensure prolonged stent patency, providing a superior solution for biliary blockages.

Global Biliary Stents Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The biliary stents market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Metal, Polymer, Plastic

2) By Design: Single Stent, Double Stent, Triple Stent

3) By Procedure: Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography, Percutaneous Transhepatic Cholangiography

4) By Application: Biliopancreatic Leakages, Pancreatic Cancer, Benign Biliary Structures, Gallstones, Other Applications

5) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Metal: Self-Expandable Metal Stents (SEMS), Covered Metal Stents, Uncovered Metal Stents, Partially Covered Metal Stents

2) By Polymer: Biodegradable Polymer Stents, Non-Biodegradable Polymer Stents

3) By Plastic: Straight Plastic Stents, Double Pigtail Plastic Stents, Multiple Side Hole Stents, Teflon Stents, Polyurethane Stents

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Biliary Stents Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global biliary stents market as the most substantial region. A rapid expansion is, however, expected in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. Regions encompassed by the report detailing the biliary stents market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

