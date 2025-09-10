Benchtop Bioreactors Market is Projected to Increase at a CAGR of 10.2% Through 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

Benchtop Bioreactors Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Benchtop Bioreactors Market?

In recent times, the benchtop bioreactors market has witnessed a quick expansion. The market size is predicted to climb from $0.98 billion in 2024 to $1.08 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This historic period growth is due to an amplified focus on cell-based research, an increase in funding for academic and research institutions, growing interest in tissue engineering, increased use of microbial fermentation processes, and an uptick in usage within pilot-scale biomanufacturing.

The market size of benchtop bioreactors is projected to experience a swift expansion in the forthcoming years. It is anticipated to reach $1.59 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. Factors contributing to the growth during this forecast period include increased interest in personalized medicine, emergence of biotech startups, elevation of government investments in biotech structures, growing use of single-use bioreactor systems, and the expansion of contract research and manufacturing agencies. Key trends expected during the forecast period encompass advancements in sensor and monitoring technologies, enhanced process control and automation capabilities, innovation in designs of single-use bioreactors, inclusion of artificial intelligence and machine learning in the bioprocessing sector, and progress in miniaturized bioprocess systems.

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Benchtop Bioreactors Market?

The increasing utilization of gene therapies is predicted to boost the expansion of the benchtop bioreactors market. Gene therapy is a medical method that modifies or substitutes faulty genes to treat or prevent illnesses. The higher demand for gene therapy stems from advances in genetic sequencing and diagnostics that can accurately pinpoint the genes that cause diseases for targeted treatment. Benchtop bioreactors enhance gene therapies by providing precise control and efficient generation of gene-modified cells. These tools facilitate quick research and small-scale production, optimizing process pace and uniformity. For example, as per the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), a non-profit medical and scientific organization based in the US, in December 2024, the Food and Drug Administration approved six gene therapy products in 2023, an increase from the five approvals in 2022. Therefore, the escalating adoption of gene therapies is fueling the progress of the benchtop bioreactors market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Benchtop Bioreactors Market?

Major players in the benchtop bioreactors market include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Danaher Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• GE Healthcare

• Sartorius AG

• Eppendorf AG

• Solaris Biotech Solutions

• IKA-Werke GmbH And Co. KG

• GPC Bio USA

• Praj HiPurity Systems Limited.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Benchtop Bioreactors Industry?

Leading firms in the benchtop bioreactors industry are working to create ground-breaking solutions like benchtop fermenters to improve accuracy and scalability in research and small production scales. Benchtop fermenters serve as compact bioreactors in the lab, deliberately developed for controlled growing of cells or microorganisms, facilitating research and limited-scale production. For instance, in September 2024, VFL Sciences Private Limited, a biotechnology equipment producer from India, introduced the GreatFlo series of benchtop fermenters or bioreactors. This modular and versatile series is specifically designed for easy scalability and reliable reproducibility in both cell culture and fermentation applications. These fermenters enable smooth simultaneous operation with variable expansion options, ranging from 2 to 16 vessels, with each providing a working volume of 200-500 ml. They come installed with Peltier-controlled heating and cooling mechanisms, exhaust condensers, and software compliant with 21 CFR Part 11, ensuring precise control over agitation, pH, dissolved oxygen, and individual gas mixing.

What Segments Are Covered In The Benchtop Bioreactors Market Report?

The benchtop bioreactors market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Swing-Style Bioreactors, Stirred-Tank Bioreactors, Wave-Mixed Bioreactors, Airlift Bioreactors, Bubble Column Bioreactors

2) By Control Type: Automated Bioreactors, Manual Bioreactors, Continuous Bioreactors, Batch Bioreactors

3) By Material: Stainless Steel, Glass, Plastic, Composite Materials

4) By Application: Research And Development, Process Development, Bioproduction, Quality Control, Training And Education

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Academic And Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Food And Beverage Industry

Subsegments:

1) By Swing-Style Bioreactors: Single-Use Swing Bioreactors, Multi-Use Swing Bioreactors, Compact Swing Bioreactors, Automated Swing Bioreactors

2) By Stirred-Tank Bioreactors: Single-Use Stirred-Tank Bioreactors, Glass Stirred-Tank Bioreactors, Stainless-Steel Stirred-Tank Bioreactors, Modular Stirred-Tank Bioreactors, Automated Stirred-Tank Bioreactors

3) By Wave-Mixed Bioreactors: Single-Use Wave-Mixed Bioreactors, Dual-Motion Wave-Mixed Bioreactors, Automated Wave-Mixed Bioreactors, Compact Wave-Mixed Bioreactors

4) By Airlift Bioreactors: Internal Loop Airlift Bioreactors, External Loop Airlift Bioreactors, Single-Use Airlift Bioreactors, Pilot-Scale Airlift Bioreactors

5) By Bubble Column Bioreactors: Vertical Bubble Column Bioreactors, Single-Use Bubble Column Bioreactors, Gas-Lift Bubble Column Bioreactors, Automated Bubble Column Bioreactors

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Benchtop Bioreactors Market?

In the 2025 global market report for Benchtop Bioreactors, North America emerges as the region with the greatest market share in 2024. It's anticipated that Asia-Pacific will display the most rapid growth throughout the forecasted period. The report comprehensively covers all regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

