Automated Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Library Preparation Market to Grow at 13.6% CAGR from 2025-2029

Automated Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Library Preparation Global Market Report 2025

TBRC's Automated Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Library Preparation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Automated Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Library Preparation Market Size And Growth?

The market for automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation has experienced swift expansion in the recent past. The market is projected to enlarge from $0.63 billion in 2024 to $0.72 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The historical growth has been driven by increased utilization in monitoring infectious diseases, escalated funding for genomic study, broader implementation during the pandemic, enhanced accessibility for research laboratories, and growing application in the field of precision medicine.

The market size of the automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation is predicted to experience fast-paced expansion in the coming years, reaching up to $1.20 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. The escalation during the prediction period is credited to the growing usage in clinical diagnostics, escalation in the need for customized medicine, increase in uses in cancer research, a surge in the need for high-throughput sequencing, and a heightened emphasis on slashing turnaround time. Predominant trends for the predicted period comprise improvements in workflow efficiency, the inclusion of artificial intelligence in data interpretation, standardization of protocols driven by technology, progress in user-friendly systems, and advancements in cloud-based data solutions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Automated Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Library Preparation Market?

The growth of the automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing advancements in gene therapy. As a method of treatment that manipulates an individual's genes to either prevent or cure diseases, gene therapy has been increasing due to the surge of genetic disorders that require long-term and targeted treatment solutions. Integrated in gene therapy, automated NGS library preparation is employed to precisely examine and validate genetic modifications by preparing superior quality DNA or RNA samples for sequencing. To cite an example, a report from the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy, a non-profit medical and scientific organization based in the US, revealed that in April 2024 the number of phase III gene therapy clinical trials had surged by 10%, marking the inaugural quarterly increase since the third quarter of 2022. Consequently, it’s evident that the advancement in gene therapy is catalyzing the expansion of the automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automated Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Library Preparation Market?

Major players in the Automated Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Library Preparation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Agilent Technologies India Private Limited

• Illumina Inc.

• Beckman Coulter Inc.

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• IDT Corporation

• Tecan Group AG

• Hamilton Company

• Takara Bio Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Automated Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Library Preparation Market?

Prominent companies in the automated next-gen sequencing (NGS) library preparation industry are concentrating on creating sophisticated technologies such as Xpandomer technology. This focus is to boost the speed of sequencing, enhance the precision of data, and increase scalability, thereby simplifying processes and supporting more reliable and effective genomic analysis. Xpandomer technology is a superior method for sequencing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA). It transforms the targeted nucleic acid molecule into a synthetic, expanded polymer termed an Xpandomer, which is about 50 times longer than the initial DNA or RNA strand. For example, in February 2025, Roche AG, a biotech firm from Switzerland, introduced Sequencing by Expansion, an advanced sequencing platform purposed for enhancing genomic resolution for sophisticated diagnostics, disease research and precision medicine applications. This novel automated sequencing library preparation system (NGS) simplifies intricate workflows, improves data quality, and speeds up genomic analysis to assist advanced studies and personalised medicine. The Sequencing by Expansion platform is extremely adaptable, offering precise analysis of a variety of genomic alterations throughout numerous diseases, such as cancer and rare genetic disorders, by improving resolution and accuracy for more in-depth biological understanding.

How Is The Automated Next-Generation Sequencing Library Preparation Market Segmented?

The automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Targeted Genome Sequencing, Whole Genome Sequencing, Whole Exome Sequencing, Other Sequencing Types

2) By Workflow: Nucleic Acid Extraction, Fragmentation, Adapter Ligation, Purification And Quantification

3) By Application: Drug And Biomarker Discovery, Disease Diagnostics, Other Applications

4) By End-Use: Hospitals And Clinics, Academic And Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Targeted Genome Sequencing: Amplicon-Based Targeted Sequencing, Hybridization Capture-Based Targeted Sequencing, Custom Targeted Panels, Pre-designed Gene Panels

2) By Whole Genome Sequencing: Human Whole Genome Sequencing, Animal Whole Genome Sequencing, Plant Whole Genome Sequencing, Microbial Whole Genome Sequencing

3) By Whole Exome Sequencing: Standard Exome Sequencing, Clinical Exome Sequencing, Custom Exome Panels, Ultra-Rapid Exome Sequencing

4) By Other Sequencing Types: RNA Sequencing (RNA-Seq), Epigenome Sequencing, Metagenomic Sequencing, Single-Cell Sequencing

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Automated Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Library Preparation Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest market share in the automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) library preparation sector. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to show the most rapid growth in the coming forecast period. The report on the global NGS library preparation market includes analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa alongside North America.

