Semiconductor Grade Sulphuric Acid Market is Expected to Reach a Valuation of USD 1,111 million by 2035.

The semiconductor-grade sulphuric acid market is set for strong growth, driven by rising chip demand, advanced fabs, and increasing purity requirements.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global semiconductor-grade sulphuric acid market is poised for steady expansion over the next decade. Valued at USD 554.5 million in 2025, the market is projected to reach USD 1,111 million by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This impressive growth trajectory is supported by rising demand for advanced semiconductors, increased investment in fabrication plants, and the critical role ultra-pure sulphuric acid plays in wafer cleaning and etching processes.The growing adoption of next-generation technologies such as artificial intelligence, 5G, and the Internet of Things is fueling the demand for higher performance chips, which in turn elevates the need for high-purity chemicals in production. As semiconductor devices continue to shrink in size and increase in complexity, manufacturers require purer and more reliable process chemicals, making semiconductor-grade sulphuric acid indispensable.Market Segmentation AnalysisThe semiconductor-grade sulphuric acid market can be segmented by product characteristics, application, end-user, and region.In terms of product characteristics, purity grade dominates as the most crucial factor, since high levels of purity are essential for preventing contamination in semiconductor manufacturing. The segment is expected to achieve faster growth compared to concentration and packaging, reflecting the importance of ultra-pure formulations. Concentration also plays a significant role, as varying levels are tailored to different wafer cleaning and etching requirements. Packaging and form, while not the primary growth driver, remain important for ensuring safe transportation and handling, particularly when supplying to cleanroom environments.By application, semiconductor manufacturing stands out as the leading segment. Wafer cleaning, etching, and photolithography processes all require consistent use of semiconductor-grade sulphuric acid, particularly at advanced nodes of 7 nm and below. While semiconductor use remains dominant, other applications such as general electronics and chemical processing also contribute to market demand, albeit at a smaller scale.In terms of end-users, the semiconductor industry is the undisputed leader. Fabrication facilities and integrated device manufacturers are the largest consumers, with growing demand from outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing companies as well. The rising global capacity for chip production is expected to strengthen this end-user base, particularly as governments invest in boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities.Geographically, Asia-Pacific leads the global market due to its strong concentration of fabrication facilities in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. China is projected to see particularly strong growth, supported by government incentives and expanding domestic semiconductor ecosystems. Japan also maintains a critical role due to its advanced chemical manufacturing expertise and semiconductor base. North America, led by the United States, is another important growth hub, benefiting from new fabrication investments encouraged by policy measures and the ongoing reshoring of semiconductor supply chains. Europe, while smaller in scale, is witnessing a rise in demand as local manufacturers adapt to supply chain diversification and environmental regulations.Recent Developments and Market AdvancementsRecent developments in the semiconductor-grade sulphuric acid market highlight the ongoing competition and strategic expansion by leading chemical producers. In 2025, BASF announced the construction of a new production facility in Germany, aimed at bolstering supply for European semiconductor manufacturers. The facility is expected to be operational by 2027 and represents a significant step toward addressing regional demand.Another major development occurred in 2024 when FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical acquired KMG Chemicals. This acquisition strengthened FUJIFILM’s production capacity and positioned the company to provide ultra-pure sulphuric acid at levels of impurity as low as 0.1 parts per trillion. Such advancements are critical in supporting next-generation semiconductor technologies, where even the slightest impurities can compromise yield and device performance.Competitive LandscapeThe competitive landscape of the semiconductor-grade sulphuric acid market is shaped by both multinational chemical giants and specialized regional suppliers. BASF leverages its global footprint and recent investments to expand supply capabilities, particularly in Europe. FUJIFILM Wako, strengthened by the acquisition of KMG, continues to lead in the production of high-purity sulphuric acid in Asia.Japanese companies such as Mitsubishi Chemical and Sumitomo Chemical maintain strong positions due to their technological expertise and integration within the regional semiconductor supply chain. Stella Chemifa, DSM Semichem, and Kanto Chemical are also notable players that provide specialized solutions tailored to semiconductor manufacturers. This competitive mix ensures innovation remains at the forefront of the industry, with companies investing heavily in purity improvements, capacity expansions, and sustainable manufacturing practices.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10955 For more on their methodology and market coverage, visit: https://www.factmr.com/about-company Market Drivers and Future OutlookSeveral key drivers are expected to shape the future of the semiconductor-grade sulphuric acid market. The continuous miniaturization of semiconductor devices is one of the most significant factors, as smaller and more advanced chips require higher levels of purity in every stage of manufacturing. The geographic expansion of semiconductor fabrication facilities is another driver, with new fabs under construction in Asia, North America, and Europe. These developments will increase the demand for reliable local supplies of ultra-pure sulphuric acid.Environmental and regulatory considerations are also influencing the market. As sustainability becomes a priority, manufacturers are under pressure to adopt eco-friendly and safe production processes. This shift is pushing chemical producers to develop greener technologies while still meeting the stringent purity requirements of semiconductor fabrication.The outlook for the industry remains highly positive. With demand nearly doubling over the forecast period, the market is characterized by both opportunity and competition. 