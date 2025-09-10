Automated Cell Shakers Market Expanding With $0.96 Billion at 7.5% CAGR by 2029

Automated Cell Shakers Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Automated Cell Shakers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Automated Cell Shakers Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of automated cell shakers has seen substantial growth lately. The market is expected to expand from $0.67 billion in 2024 to $0.72 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This growth during the historical period can be linked to the expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, growth in the demand for cell-based research, widening of the life sciences sector, increased vaccine production, and augmented usage in environmental and water testing laboratories.

Strong growth is projected for the automated cell shakers market in the coming years, with its size expected to reach $0.96 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This expansion during the forecasted timeframe can be linked to the rising focus on personalized medicine, the broadening of cell and gene therapy manufacturing, the surge in biotech startups and small-scale laboratories, the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies, along with the escalating requirement for high-throughput screening (HTS). Significant trends during this period include IoT and cloud connectivity integration, optimization of culture powered by artificial intelligence, automation in sample handling and collaboration with robotic arms, heightened control in temperature and CO₂, and the inclusion of energy-saving and low-vibration motors.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Automated Cell Shakers Market?

The boost in investigative and developmental practices is anticipated to spur the expansion of the automated cell shakers market in the future. These practices are centered on systematic exploration and innovation for the advancement, modification, or improvement of products, methodologies, and technologies. The escalation in such activities is a response to the rising demand for groundbreaking therapies and vaccines due to complex and escalating health issues. Automated cell shakers aid these practices by providing consistent mixing, aeration, and temperature regulation for optimal cell growth, yielding reliable outcomes. They streamline operations, reduce manual labor, and enhance efficiency in the development and testing of innovations. For example, data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS), a government agency in China, showed that in January 2025, the country's total spending on research and experimental development (R&D) touched $0.50 trillion (3.6130 trillion yuan) in 2024, an 8.3% growth from the year before. As such, the surge in investigative and developmental activities is fueling the expansion of the automated cell shaker market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Automated Cell Shakers Market?

Major players in the Automated Cell Shakers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Corning Incorporated

• Avantor Inc.

• Sartorius AG

• Eppendorf SE

• Bio-Techne Corporation

• Biobase Biodustry (Shandong) Co. Ltd.

• IKA-Werke GmbH & Co. KG

• OHAUS Corporation

• Esco Micro Pte Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Automated Cell Shakers Industry?

Key players within the automated cell shaker industry are concentrating on the production of sophisticated gadgets, such as intelligent incubator shakers, in an effort to increase the efficiency of cell culture processes and streamline biopharmaceutical procedures. Intelligent incubator shakers are state-of-the-art laboratory tools that marry precise temperature regulation with automated shaking, bolstering optimal cell growth and culture conditions. These advancements lead to uniform mixing, better distribution of nutrients and consistent results from experiments. As an example, the US-based life sciences company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., launched the IntelliStack incubator and CO₂ incubator shaker in June 2024. It has been developed to augment cell culture workflows by merging accurate temperature and gas control with automatic shaking. This product launch brings benefits including enhanced uniformity of cell growth, a decrease in contamination risks, and improved reproducibility in experiments. Its application is particularly significant in biopharmaceutical research, drug creation and biotech applications where maintaining consistent cell culture conditions is crucial. The integrated automation element also greatly reduces the need for manual intervention, thus increasing laboratory efficiency.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Automated Cell Shakers Market Segments

The automated cell shakers market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Orbital Shakers, Reciprocating Shakers, Platform Shakers, Vortex Shakers, Incubator Shakers

2) By Cell Culture: Finite Cell Line Cultures, Infinite Cell Line Cultures

3) By Technology: Electromechanical, Magnetic, Pneumatic

4) By Application: Drug Development, Regenerative Medicine, Cell Therapy, Stem Cell Research

5) By End-Use: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) And Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), Hospitals, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Orbital Shakers: Benchtop Orbital Shakers, Floor-Model Orbital Shakers, Incubator-Compatible Orbital Shakers, CO₂-Compatible Orbital Shakers

2) By Reciprocating Shakers: Linear Reciprocating Shakers, Rocking Reciprocating Shakers, Compact Reciprocating Shakers

3) By Platform Shakers: Large-Capacity Platform Shakers, Multi-Tier Platform Shakers, Adjustable-Speed Platform Shakers

4) By Vortex Shakers: Fixed-Speed Vortex Shakers, Variable-Speed Vortex Shakers, Multi-Tube Vortex Shakers

5) By Incubator Shakers: Refrigerated Incubator Shakers, Non-Refrigerated Incubator Shakers, Stackable Incubator Shakers

Which Regions Are Dominating The Automated Cell Shakers Market Landscape?

In the Automated Cell Shakers Global Market Report 2025, North America holds the leading position in 2024. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. The report comprises a detailed analysis of several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

