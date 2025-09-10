Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market Forecasted to Achieve US $4.84 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market In 2025?

The market size for autonomous surgical robotics has seen rapid expansion in the recent past. The market is projected to see growth from $2.23 billion in 2024 to $2.61 billion in 2025, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The substantial growth during the historical period can be traced back to the rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures, increasing surgical complexities, the scarcity of highly skilled surgeons, an upward trend in healthcare spending, and the increasing population of the elderly.

The market size for autonomous surgical robotics is projected to experience substantial growth in the forthcoming years, expanding to $4.84 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 16.8%. This upward trend during the forecast period may be connected to the widening of surgical robotics applications, an increased focus on personalized patient care, the growing necessity for precision and accuracy in surgical procedures, a surge in the establishment of training programs for robotic surgery, and escalating awareness about surgical precision and outcomes. The forecast period is also expected to witness major trends such as the development of independent suturing systems, incorporation of robotics into imaging systems, mergers with hospital information systems, advancements in soft-tissue robotics, the evolution of miniaturized robotic instruments, and the creation of surgical robots for niche specialties.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market?

The growth of the autonomous surgical robotics market is being fueled by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Minimally invasive procedures entail medical interventions carried out through small incisions or openings, reducing trauma and recovery time for patients. As these approaches offer benefits such as shorter recovery periods, reduced complication risks, less pain, and minor scars, they become more attractive to patients looking for faster and safer therapies. Autonomous surgical robotics enhance these procedures by delivering precise and consistent robotic assistance, mitigating the need for extensive incisions. They heighten surgical precision and patient results, while also limiting recovery duration and surgeon exhaustion. Notably, in June 2024, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a non-profit organization based in the US, reported a 7% increase in minimally invasive procedures in 2023, compared to 2022. Therefore, the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is a key driver in the expansion of the autonomous surgical robotics market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Autonomous Surgical Robotics Industry?

Major players in the Autonomous Surgical Robotics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic plc

• Stryker Corporation

• Intuitive Surgical Inc.

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Globus Medical Inc.

• Renishaw plc

• Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd.

• CMR Surgical Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market In The Globe?

Major players in the autonomous surgical robotics sector are concentrating their efforts on the creation of advanced products such as totally autonomous guidance systems. Such innovations aim to heighten accuracy, improve surgical results, and lessen the fatigue experienced by surgeons. Fully autonomous guidance systems encompass intelligent robotic platforms that aid surgeons in accurately carrying out pre-determined surgical steps without any human intervention. An illustration of this is when Stryker Corporation, a medical technology firm based in the US, introduced the Ortho Q Guidance system in July 2023. The system, a sophisticated robotic surgical platform created specifically for orthopedic procedures, employs artificial intelligence-driven automation that allows it to perform bone resections and implant placements autonomously. Included in this superior system are a high-end camera with top-notch optical tracking, a pair of PCs for instantaneous data handling, and an implant-neutral software that works well with express knee, precision knee, and versatile hip procedures. The system is equipped with real-time intraoperative adjustments and predictive analytics to assure optimal alignment and decrease the chance of human errors.

What Segments Are Covered In The Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market Report?

The autonomous surgical robotics market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Interventional Surgical Robots, Assisted Surgical Robots, Minimally Invasive Surgical Robots, Other Types

2) By Application: Urology Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Cardiology Surgery, Neurology Surgery, Other Applications

3) By End-Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Interventional Surgical Robots: Catheter-Based Interventional Robots, Endovascular Robots, Interventional Radiology Robots, Percutaneous Robots

2) By Assisted Surgical Robots: Robotic Arm Systems, Robotic Navigation Systems, Robotic Visualization Platforms, Robotic Positioning Systems

3) By Minimally Invasive Surgical Robots: Laparoscopic Robots, Thoracoscopic Robots, Robotic Endoscopes, Single-Port Surgical Robots

4) By Other Types: Orthopedic Surgical Robots, Neurosurgical Robots, Dental Surgical Robots, Microsurgical Robots, Autonomous Surgical Robots

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Autonomous Surgical Robotics Market By 2025?

In the Autonomous Surgical Robotics Global Market Report 2025, North America stands out as the largest market as of 2024. The region witnessing the most rapid growth, however, is projected to be Asia-Pacific. The report explores various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

