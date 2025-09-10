Automated Sample Storage Systems Market to Expand at a 11% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $2.67 Billion

The Business Research Company

Automated Sample Storage Systems Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Be By 2025?

The market size for automated and closed cell therapy processing systems has experienced significant growth in recent years. The sector, worth $1.31 billion in 2024, is expected to increase to $1.53 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The previous growth is attributable to factors such as the rising demand for personalized medicine, development of cell and gene therapy pipelines, an increase in cell-based therapy clinical trials, the expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, and greater investment in regenerative medicine.

The market for automated and closed cell therapy processing systems is set to experience robust growth in the coming years, with forecasts placing its value at $2.86 billion in 2029, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. Factors contributing to this potential growth during the forecast period include the increasing implementation of automation in cell therapy manufacturing, amplified regulatory backing for advanced therapy medicinal products, growing necessity for expandable and repeatable processes, broadening utilization of cell therapies beyond just oncology, and a surge in demand for budget-friendly manufacturing solutions. Noteworthy trends projected for this period are technological enhancements in automated cell processing platforms, breakthroughs in closed-system bioreactors, advancements in AI integration, R&D in modular manufacturing systems, and an elevated focus on complete process automation.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Landscape?

The expanding need for personally tailored medical treatments is set to drive the growth of the market for automated and closed cell therapy processing systems. Personalized medicine involves adjusting healthcare decisions and treatment designed to align with an individual's distinctive genetic, clinical, and molecular profile. It's increasingly in demand due to patients seeking treatments that are effective, have fewer side effects, and best suit their unique biological makeup. Automated and closed-cell therapy processing systems advance personalized medicine through the accurate, sterile, and standard production of therapies specific to patients, minimizing contamination and the need for human interference. Citing the case of February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a US-based healthcare organization, stated that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an America-based federal agency, in 2023 sanctioned 16 new specialized treatments for patients suffering from rare diseases, a marked improvement from six in 2022. Hence, this surge in demand for personalized medicine fuels the rise of the automated and closed-cell therapy processing systems market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market?

Major players include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Danaher Corporation

• Merck KGaA

• Parker Hannifin Corp.

• Corning Incorporated

• Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

• Dover Corporation

• Lonza Group AG

• Terumo Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Industry?

Major corporations active in the automated and sealed cell therapy processing market are striving to create sophisticated systems like cell preparation platforms. These platforms diminish manual labor and contamination risks linked to cell processing. They utilize automated systems to effectively isolate, process, and ready cells for advanced scrutiny or clinical usage. To illustrate, Sino-Biocan Biotechnology Ltd., a biotech firm based in China, rolled out the WUKONG Automated, Closed, Integrated Cell Processing System in October 2024. This introduction signifies a significant progression in cell therapy production, offering a fully automated, closed system that simplifies procedures from blood harvesting to cell cultivation and final filling. This system is intended to benefit hospitals, pharmaceutical R&D teams, and contract development and manufacturing groups by enhancing efficiency, reducing chances of contamination, and guaranteeing consistently good manufacturing practice-grade due to smart controls and real-time monitoring.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market

The automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Consumables

2) By Technology: Microfluidics, Robotics, Bioreactors, Single-Use Technology, Three-Dimensional (3D) Cell Culture

3) By Workflow: Cryopreservation, Separation, Fill-Finish, Expansion, Apheresis, Other Workflows

4) By Application: Oncology, Regenerative Medicine, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, Hospitals

Subsegment:

1) By Software: Process Control Software, Data Management Software, Quality Monitoring Software, Workflow Automation Software, Integration Software

2) By Hardware: Cell Separation Devices, Bioreactors, Fluid Handling Systems, Centrifuges, Tubing And Connectors

3) By Consumables: Sterile Bags, Culture Media, Reagents And Buffers, Filters And Cartridges, Single-Use Tubing Sets

Automated And Closed Cell Therapy Processing Systems Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market. The region projected to see the quickest growth is Asia-Pacific. The automated and closed cell therapy processing systems market report for 2025 globally covers various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

