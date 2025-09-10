Brain Disease Device And Software Market to Reach USD $22.94 Billion by 2029 at 10.1% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Brain Disease Device And Software Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Brain Disease Device And Software Market In 2025?

The market for brain disease devices and software has witnessed a significant upsurge in its size in the past few years. This upwards trend is projected to continue, with the market expanding from $14.11 billion in 2024 to $15.59 billion in 2025, which corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10.5%. This historic growth is attributed to several factors. These include the increasing occurrence of neurological disorders, heightened consciousness about the importance of early detection and treatment of brain diseases, rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools, greater government investment in healthcare infrastructure, and a mounting preference among patients for home-based neurological monitoring.

In the coming years, the market size for brain disease devices and software is projected to experience substantial growth, soaring to $22.94 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.1%. Factors contributing to this growth forecast include the heightened demand for tailor-made brain disease management solutions, the increasing utilization of cloud-based platforms for analyzing brain health data, a growing emphasis on remote patient supervision and telehealth services, the escalating penetration of smartphones and mobile applications in the healthcare sector, and the increasing acceptance of digital therapeutics for cognitive disorders. The period of forecast identifies key trends such as the inclusion of wearable devices for brain monitoring, advancements in neurostimulation devices, the creation of closed-loop neurostimulation systems, improvements in imaging technologies, and advancements in neuroimaging methods.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Brain Disease Device And Software Market?

The brain disease device and software market is projected to flourish due to the rising incidence of neurological disorders. These health afflictions impact the brain, spinal cord, and nerves, resulting in a spectrum of symptoms such as cognitive, motor, and sensory deficiencies. The uptick in neurological disorders is associated with the aging worldwide population. As individuals grow older, neuronal functionality progressively weakens, brain plasticity diminishes, and oxidative stress heightens. These factors all contribute to the emergence and progression of such disorders. Devices and software designed for brain diseases facilitate the management of neurological disorders by allowing for early detection and ongoing surveillance. These technologies leverage advanced AI and data analytics, thereby enabling prompt intervention enhancing patient care and the success of treatments. For example, the National Health Service, a government agency based in the UK, reported in July 2024 that as of June 30, 2024, there were 487,432 patients with a dementia diagnosis (a progressive brain disorder affecting memory, thinking, and day-to-day functions), reflecting 3,155 additional cases from May 31, 2024. Given these factors, the escalating incidence of neurological disorders is fueling the expansion of the brain disease device and software market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Brain Disease Device And Software Industry?

Major players in the Brain Disease Device And Software Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medtronic plc

• Insightec Ltd.

• Cadwell Industries Inc.

• NeuroPace Inc.

• Synchron Inc.

• Compumedics Ltd.

• Neuronetics Inc.

• BrainsWay Ltd.

• The Magstim Company Ltd.

• Paradromics Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Brain Disease Device And Software Industry?

Prominent businesses in the market for brain disease devices and software are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions, such as digital health solutions, to facilitate early detection and better management of neurological conditions. Digital healthcare solutions are technologically advanced tools and platforms utilizing software, linked devices, and data analytics, that aid in prevention, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of health issues, including neurological disorders. For example, Linus Health Inc. is a digital health company based in the US which, in July 2022, introduced a brain health platform supported on the iPad. This was designed with the intention to enable early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia, particularly in primary care settings. The platform uses digital cognitive tests and AI-based analytics to deliver useful insights to medical professionals, which then allows for earlier interventions and personalized treatment plans. The main objective is to increase accessibility and efficiency when identifying cognitive decline in its earliest phases, achieved by integrating smoothly into regular primary care consultations. This cutting-edge invention highlights the increasing attention on digital instruments to revolutionize neurological care, presenting scalable and accurate techniques for detecting and managing brain health issues.

What Segments Are Covered In The Brain Disease Device And Software Market Report?

The brain disease device and software market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Brain Disease Device, Brain Disease Software

2) By Technology: Wearable Technology, Telemedicine Solutions, Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning, Mobile Health Applications, Neuroimaging Technologies

3) By Application: Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Epilepsy, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Home Care Settings, Rehabilitation Centers, Research and Academic Institutions, Diagnostic Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Brain Disease Device: Neurostimulation Devices, Brain Imaging Devices, Brain Monitoring Devices, Brain-Computer Interface Devices, Neurorehabilitation Devices

2) By Brain Disease Software: Brain Imaging Analysis Software, Cognitive Assessment Software, Neurofeedback Software, Brain Data Management Software, Neurological Disorder Diagnostic Software

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Brain Disease Device And Software Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global market for brain disease device and software. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the forthcoming period. The market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

