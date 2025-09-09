ICE Arrests Criminal Illegal Alien with Rap Sheet of 49 Criminal Arrests in Sanctuary of California

Over the weekend, ICE law enforcement arrested more worst of the worst including pedophiles, sex offenders, drug dealers, and human smugglers across the U.S.

WASHINGTON — While Americans were enjoying their weekends, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including one serial criminal in sanctuary California with an astonishing rap sheet of 49 prior criminal arrests. Other worst of the worst arrested include pedophiles, sex offenders, drug dealers, and human smugglers.

“Over the weekend ICE arrested drug traffickers, human traffickers, child predators, and sex offenders. One of the criminal illegal aliens was previously arrested 49 times,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Sanctuary politicians allowed this serial criminal to terrorize American citizens. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to arrest the worst of the worst and get these criminal illegal aliens OUT of our country.”

Some of the worst of the worst arrested over the weekend include:

Miguel Barrera-Corona, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with 49 criminal arrests, convicted of burglary, vehicle theft, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats to terrorize, DUI, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, shoplifting, trespassing, property damage, petty theft, carrying a concealed dagger, and vandalism.

Carlos Guzman-Santiago, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of second-degree forcible sex offense.

Juan Carlos Jimenez, a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, convicted of third-degree sexual assault– intercourse with kindred.

Carlos Sipriano Moreno-Pineda, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant.

Benigno Carrillo-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens.

Glenda Molina-Sorto, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of child abuse and possession/purchase for sale of narcotics.

Mauricio Barrios-Satay, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of assault by intentionally or recklessly causing physical injury to another.

Miguel Perez-Herrera, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Jorge Carmona-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of unlawful contact with a minor.

Karen Hernandez-Medrano, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of alien smuggling.

ICE will continue to enforce U.S. immigration laws to ensure criminal illegal aliens are identified, arrested, and removed, safeguarding communities across the nation.