Secretary Noem Uncovers More FEMA Employees Using Government Systems to Engage in Sexually Explicit Behavior

WASHINGTON — Today, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem revealed newly uncovered cases of Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) staff once again engaging in sexually explicit conduct on government devices at some of our government’s most classified facilities.

The DHS Insider Threat Program (ITP) identified two additional FEMA employees who used their official government equipment to send graphic messages, access adult websites, and in one case, upload an image of male genitalia to an online sex platform. These individuals have been fired.

“This behavior and misuse of government resources is absolutely disgusting.” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “The revolting actions of these employees, now the second group to be caught at FEMA engaged in such acts, represents a clear national security risk. These employees, who had access to highly sensitive systems, spent their duty hours sexting strangers, including foreign nationals, on encrypted government devices. Such conduct is unacceptable, and these employees have been terminated.”

On August 27, 2025, the ITP identified a FEMA employee had accessed Facebook Messenger through the FEMA network to engage in multiple sexually explicit conversations with an individual believed to reside in the Philippines. Messages reviewed by the ITP included graphic sexual content, references to a Filipino dating group, and statements about plans to visit the individual overseas later this year. This marks the second recent case of egregious misconduct at Mount Weather Emergency Operations Center, following the firings of two other FEMA employees last week for similar abuse of government systems during duty hours.

Between August 30 and 31, 2025, another FEMA employee used his official government workstation to access an adult website to engage in multiple graphic conversations and upload an image of male genitalia to the platform. DHS officials confirmed all observed activity occurred during work hours and originated from a FEMA-assigned device connected to an unclassified FEMA network.

DHS continues to conduct sweeping investigations into FEMA’s network activity and employee conduct. The Department is actively reviewing internal policies, network monitoring protocols, and security clearances to ensure no employee abuses their access or violates public trust.

