DHS Blasts National Public Radio’s Disgusting Race Baiting Smears Against America’s Brave ICE Agents as Law Enforcement Arrests Worst of the Worst in Washington, DC
Baseless accusations of ‘racial profiling’ by NPR and other outlets are contributing to a 1000% increase in assaults against ICE law enforcement
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today set the record straight on false allegations by National Public Radio (NPR) about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers engaging in “racial profiling” of illegal aliens. No record or evidence of these anonymously sourced claims exist.
“It’s shameful that NPR would run anonymous and unsubstantiated allegations to smear our brave law enforcement as they are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them. What makes someone a target of ICE is if they are illegally in the U.S.—NOT their skin color, race, or ethnicity.” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Secretary Noem has unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst—including gang members, murderers, and rapists. 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens who have been convicted or have pending charges in the U.S. President Trump and Secretary Noem are putting the American people first by removing illegal aliens who pose a threat to our communities.”
DHS is supporting the re-establishment of law and order and public safety, so Americans can safely live and visit our nation’s capital. Below are just some of the criminal illegal aliens taken off DC streets:
- David Perez-Teofani, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico previously charged with aggravated sexual battery of a child under the age of 13 and felony indecent liberties-proposed sex acts.
- Wilker Patino-Solis, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and Tren de Aragua gang member, previously arrested for felony robbery – using force, obstruction of justice, and possession of burglary tools. He has had four prior immigration encounters.
- Jose Candela-Bentura, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who has been removed from the U.S. 11 times.
- Mario Marquez-Garcia, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador previously arrested for DUI, aggravated assault on a police officer with a weapon, assault, robbery, failure to appear, and violation of a court order. He has had eight prior immigration encounters.
- Julio Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico previously arrested for simple assault, threatening to kidnap or injure a person, and unlawful entry.
- Marcos Alfredo Garrido-Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras previously arrested for DUI.
- Erick Ayala Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador previously arrested multiple times for drugs and robbery and has an “officer safety alert” for resistance during a recent arrest.
- Darwin Lopez-Castanon, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala previously deported two or more times and has a prior criminal arrest for assault.
- Jose Menjivar Gamez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador previously arrested for DUI.
- Suraj Tairu, a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria previously convicted of importation, conspiracy and distribution of heroin and six prior immigration encounters.
- Carlos Enrique Garcia-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala previously arrested for DUI, disorderly conduct and liquor possession.
- Diego Lopez-Vasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala previously arrested for DUI, assault and probation violation.
- Carlos Castro-Quinteros, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador previously arrested for DUI and document fraud.
- Rene Vargas-Salmeron, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico with multiple convictions for assault.
- Omar Iraeta-Cubillas, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala with eight previous immigration encounters claiming to be a citizen of three different countries (Mexico, El Salvador, and Guatemala).
- Erick Martinez-Figueroa, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador previously arrested for DUI.
- Guerveer Singh, a criminal illegal alien from India previously arrested for being illegally present in the U.S. and deemed a Special Interest Alien.
- Juan Garcia-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala convicted for illegal entry into the U.S. and previously arrested for assaulting an officer/resisting arrest.
- Marvin Martinez-Agueta, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador convicted for illegal entry into the U.S and five previous immigration encounters.
- Jaime Navarette, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador previously arrested for controlled dangerous substance: other than marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, and controlled dangerous substance-possession with intent-large amount.
