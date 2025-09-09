DHS Blasts National Public Radio’s Disgusting Race Baiting Smears Against America’s Brave ICE Agents as Law Enforcement Arrests Worst of the Worst in Washington, DC

Baseless accusations of ‘racial profiling’ by NPR and other outlets are contributing to a 1000% increase in assaults against ICE law enforcement

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today set the record straight on false allegations by National Public Radio (NPR) about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers engaging in “racial profiling” of illegal aliens. No record or evidence of these anonymously sourced claims exist.

“It’s shameful that NPR would run anonymous and unsubstantiated allegations to smear our brave law enforcement as they are facing a more than 1000% increase in assaults against them. What makes someone a target of ICE is if they are illegally in the U.S.—NOT their skin color, race, or ethnicity.” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Secretary Noem has unleashed ICE to target the worst of the worst—including gang members, murderers, and rapists. 70% of ICE arrests are of criminal illegal aliens who have been convicted or have pending charges in the U.S. President Trump and Secretary Noem are putting the American people first by removing illegal aliens who pose a threat to our communities.”