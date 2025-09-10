Alcohol Tests Market to Reach USD $9.62 Billion by 2029 at 5.7% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Alcohol Tests Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Alcohol Tests Market In 2025?

There has been robust growth in the alcohol tests market in the past few years. Its expansion is projected to continue from $7.27 billion in 2024 to hit $7.71 billion in 2025 following a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This past growth can be linked to factors such as enhanced government funding dedicated to controlling substance abuse, a surge in alcohol-related accidents, an increase in public health screening initiatives, a growing reliance on alcohol tests in rehab facilities, and a heightened demand for portable testing apparatus.

In the coming years, the alcohol tests market is projected to witness substantial expansion. The market value is predicted to reach $9.62 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This anticipated escalation during the forecast period could be due to the rising requirement for remote alcohol testing services, the integration of alcohol testing within telehealth platforms, increasing utility of alcohol detection in personal safety gadgets, the proliferation of applications in educational institution screenings, and a growing focus on real-time tracking systems. Key market trends for the forecast duration involve advancements in alcohol testing devices which can be operated via smartphones, the emergence of non-invasive methods for alcohol detection, pioneering developments in wearable technology for alcohol monitoring, progression in AI-driven data analysis of alcohol test results, and the establishment of cloud-age connected alcohol testing platforms.

Download a free sample of the alcohol tests market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27198&type=smp

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Alcohol Tests Market?

The escalation in alcohol-related health problems is set to fuel the expansion of the alcohol tests market. Such health problems encompass medical conditions and complications that emerge from overconsumption or chronic alcohol use. These include liver disease, heart issues, and mental disorders. The prevalence of these health issues continues to surge due to increasing stress and shifting lifestyle habits, prompting more individuals to depend on alcohol for stress relief. By allowing for prompt detection and monitoring of alcohol usage, alcohol tests provide a crucial solution to these health concerns, facilitating immediate medical intervention and treatment options. For example, in February 2025, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a UK government department, reported that England reported 22,644 deaths resulting from alcohol in 2023. This is a 3.3% increase from 2022 and equates to a death rate of 40.7 per 100,000 individuals. Hence, the escalating prevalence of alcohol-related health disorders is propelling the growth of the alcohol tests market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Alcohol Tests Industry?

Major players in the Alcohol Tests Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• 3M Company

• Siemens Healthineers

• Labcorp Holdings Inc.

• Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

• Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation

• MP Biomedicals LLC

• LifeSafer Inc.

• Intoximeters Inc.

• Randox Laboratories

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Alcohol Tests Market In The Globe?

Leading organizations in the alcohol tests market are prioritizing the advancement of innovative product solutions like alcohol breath detection devices. These novel devices aim to improve testing accuracy, speed up detection, and aid initiatives for law enforcement and workplace safety. Alcohol breath detectors are electronic instruments that calculate an individual's blood alcohol content (BAC) by analyzing breath samples, and provide a swift and non-invasive technique for alcohol testing. For example, Cannabix Technologies, a company based in Canada that designs marijuana breathalyzer devices, introduced the Compact Breath Logix Workplace Series in May 2024. This is a new, self-contained alcohol breath detection tool, wall-mounted and specifically designed for ensuring safety in the workplace. Compared to previous designs, this groundbreaking system is more compact, lighter, and easier to install. It enables automatic, contactless alcohol testing for employees in offices and indoor facilities. The device incorporates advanced sensor technology, automatic tracking of identities and incidents, modular cartridges for convenient maintenance, and real-time notifications for positive tests. Its ultimate target is to streamline the alcohol testing process for organizations, reducing time and costs while bolstering workplace safety and regulatory compliance.

What Segments Are Covered In The Alcohol Tests Market Report?

The alcohol tests market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Infrared (IR)-Based Equipment, Alcohol Breath Analyzers, Semi-Conductor Equipment, Urine Testing Devices, Fuel Cell-Based Equipment, Chromatography Instruments, Immunoassay Analyzers, Hair-Testing Devices

2) By Sample: Urine, Blood, Hair, Breath, Sweat

3) By End User: Hospitals, Laboratories, Rehabilitation Centers, Federal Agencies, Criminal Justice, Workplaces

Subsegments:

1) By Infrared (IR)-Based Equipment: Fixed Infrared Breath Analyzers, Portable Infrared Breath Analyzers

2) By Alcohol Breath Analyzers: Handheld Breath Analyzers, Desktop Breath Analyzers, Wearable Breath Analyzers

3) By Semi-Conductor Equipment: Reusable Sensor Devices

4) By Urine Testing Devices: Dipstick Test Kits, Urine Analyzers

5) By Fuel Cell-Based Equipment: Personal Use Devices, Professional Use Devices

6) By Chromatography Instruments: Gas Chromatography Systems, Liquid Chromatography Systems

7) By Immunoassay Analyzers: Laboratory-Based Immunoassay Systems, Point-Of-Care Immunoassay Devices

8) By Hair-Testing Devices: Single Panel Hair Test Kits, Multi-Panel Hair Test Kits

View the full alcohol tests market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/alcohol-tests-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Alcohol Tests Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Alcohol Tests Global Market Report, North America held the predominant position in terms of size in the year 2024. The market is projected to proliferate most rapidly within the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report includes a thorough analysis of various regions, specifically Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Alcohol Tests Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Hemostats Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemostats-global-market-report

Hemp Fiber Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemp-fiber-global-market-report

Hemophilia Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hemophilia-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.