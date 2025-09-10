Blood Filtration And Purification Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Blood Filtration And Purification Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Blood Filtration And Purification Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size for blood filtration and purification has seen swift expansion. It is projected to increase from $3.96 billion in 2024 to $4.38 billion in 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. The notable growth during the historic period is due to rising incidence of chronic kidney ailments, increased occurrence of blood-related disorders, growing understanding of the advantages of blood purification, development of healthcare facilities, and a rising trend of utilizing dialysis treatments.

In the coming years, the market size for blood filtration and purification is predicted to experience significant growth, reaching $6.47 billion by 2029 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth throughout this period is largely due to factors such as an aging population, a rise in cases of sepsis and organ failure, the upsurge in the need for sophisticated extracorporeal therapies, greater accessibility of medical devices, and an improved emphasis on preventive health. The forecasted period will witness trend modifications, which will include advancements in molecular diagnostics, the incorporation of cutting-edge membrane technologies and artificial intelligence (AI), the use of hybrid filtration methods, and the invention of intelligent filters.

What Are The Factors Driving The Blood Filtration And Purification Market?

As the incidence of blood-associated conditions rises, the blood filtration and purification industry is set to expand. These medical conditions affect the constituents, cells, or functions of the blood. Increasing age among the global population raises the vulnerability to blood health conditions, resulting in heightened rates of occurrence and necessitating increased demand for diagnosis and treatment. Blood filtration and purification contribute towards managing blood-associated conditions by efficiently removing harmful toxins and constituents from the blood, consequently restoring healthy blood function and diminishing disease symptoms. For example, the American Society of Hematology, a not-for-profit organization based in the United States, stated in November 2024 that the count of new leukemia cases is predicted to surge from 461,423 in 2021 to 519,540 by 2050. Consequently, the rising incidence of blood-associated diseases is propelling the growth of the blood filtration and purification industry.

Who Are The Major Players In The Blood Filtration And Purification Market?

Major players in the Blood Filtration And Purification Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Asahi Kasei Corporation

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Toray Industries Inc.

• Baxter International Inc.

• DaVita Inc.

• Kaneka Corporation

• Nipro Corporation

• Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

• Jafron Biomedical Co. Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Blood Filtration And Purification Sector?

Leading businesses in the blood filtration and purification industry are prioritizing the creation of innovative solutions, such as enhanced touchscreen interfaces, aimed at providing user-friendly systems that can simplify dialysis procedures and enhance patient experiences during home-based treatments. This enhanced touchscreen interface is an advanced, easy-to-use display featuring better graphics and intuitive navigation for easy operation of the home hemodialysis system. For example, in August 2023, Fresenius Medical Care, a healthcare company based in Germany, received clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for VersiHD with GuideMe Software. This state-of-the-art home hemodialysis system combines a reliable dialysis machine with an easy-to-understand, self-guided interface to facilitate patients' treatment process and their caregivers. It offers clear visual instruction in a step-by-step manner, enhancing its user-friendliness, promoting patient confidence, and reducing the time needed for training, which subsequently allows more people to manage dialysis at home. With NxStage's renowned experience in home hemodialysis, this system offers efficient blood filtration and purification for those suffering from chronic kidney disease, enabling them to carry out dialysis safely and independently at home.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Blood Filtration And Purification Market Share?

The blood filtration and purification market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product: Filtration Kits And Reagents, Membranes, Filters And Consumables, Sample Preparation Systems, Specialty Assays And Columns

2) By Application: Infectious Disease Diagnostics, Toxicology And Immunodiagnostics, Cancer Diagnostics, Genetic Or Molecular Diagnostics, Others Applications

3) By End User: Clinical Diagnostic Labs, Hospitals, Research And Academic Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Filtration Kits And Reagents: Disposable Filtration Kits, Reagent Kits For Blood Purification, Enzyme-Based Reagents, Chemical Reagents, Buffer Solutions

2) By Membranes, Filters And Consumables: Hollow Fiber Membranes, Flat Sheet Membranes, Microfiltration Filters, Ultrafiltration Filters, Nanofiltration Filters, Filter Cartridges, Consumable Accessories

3) By Sample Preparation Systems: Automated Sample Preparation Instruments, Manual Sample Preparation Devices, Centrifugation Systems, Blood Separation Units, Cell Sorting Systems

4) By Specialty Assays And Columns: Affinity Chromatography Columns, Ion Exchange Columns, Size Exclusion Columns, Immunoaffinity Assays, Enzymatic Assays

What Are The Regional Trends In The Blood Filtration And Purification Market?

The Blood Filtration And Purification Global Market Report 2025 identified North America as the leading region for 2024, and anticipated Asia Pacific to have the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The report caters to several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

