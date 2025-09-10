Biosimilar Testing Services Market to Exceed US $2.99 Billion by 2029, with 12.9% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Biosimilar Testing Services Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Biosimilar Testing Services Market From 2024 To 2029?

The market size of biosimilar testing services has seen a swift surge in recent times. There will be an upsurge from $1.62 billion in 2024 to $1.84 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.3%. The substantial growth in the historic period can be ascribed to a heightened demand for biologics, growing approval of biosimilars, an escalating incidence of chronic diseases, a mounting call for personalized medicine and an enlargement in clinical trial pursuits.

Predictions indicate a robust expansion in the biosimilar testing services market in the coming years. It's anticipated to climb to a value of $2.99 billion by 2029, delivering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0%. Factors contributing to this growth during the forecast period include the escalating acceptance of biosimilars, a growing need for economical treatments, increasing demand for reasonably priced biologic therapies, deepening faith in the efficiency and safety of biosimilars, and a rise in the need for personalized testing solutions. Notable trends expected during this forecast period encompass progress in analytical testing technologies, constant evolution in bioassay development, increasing use of high-throughput testing platforms, amplified research and development in the field of biosimilar analytics, along with the incorporation of artificial intelligence for data analysis.

Download a free sample of the biosimilar testing services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27225&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Biosimilar Testing Services Market?

The mounting occurrence of autoimmune diseases is predicted to be a major driver for the expansion of the biosimilar testing services market in the future. Autoimmune diseases are health conditions where the immune system of the body mistakenly targets its own normal cells and tissues, causing inflammation and damage. The rising occurrence of these diseases is attributed to the escalating need for efficient biologic treatments that can handle chronic symptoms, minimize flare-ups, and enhance long-term outcomes for patients. Biosimilar testing services contribute to the treatment of these diseases, ensuring biosimilars are safe, effective, and equivalent to original biologics, offering affordable and accessible therapy alternatives. For example, the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, a government agency based in Australia, revealed that around 514,000 people (2.0%) were dealing with rheumatoid arthritis in Australia in 2022, affecting 2.5% of females and 1.6% of males, as reported in June 2024. Thus, the escalating occurrence of autoimmune diseases is fuelling the expansion of the biosimilar testing services market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Biosimilar Testing Services Market?

Major players in the Biosimilar Testing Services Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• IQVIA Laboratories

• Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Eurofins Scientific SE

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

• WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

• Intertek Group plc

• Samsung Biologics Co. Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Biosimilar Testing Services Industry?

In the biosimilar testing services market, leading firms are concentrating on facility expansion to integrate new technologies or capabilities that improve efficiency and competitiveness. This expansion refers to the enhancement or expansion of a current physical space or infrastructure to support increased business requirements or anticipated growth. For instance, Tanvex BioPharma USA Inc., a biotech company based in the US, inaugurated Tanvex CDMO in October 2023. Situated in San Diego, this cutting-edge contract development and manufacturing organization offers comprehensive biologics development and manufacturing services, like cell line development, process optimization, analytical testing, and regulatory support. This latest addition aims to expedite the transition of biopharmaceutical products from idea to commercial level, by leveraging new-age technologies and knowledgeable teams to bring innovative and transformational biologics to patients all around the world.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Biosimilar Testing Services Market Segments

The biosimilar testing services market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Service Type: Analytical Testing, Bioanalytical Testing, Stability Testing, Method Development And Validation, Other Service Types

2) By Technology: Cell-Based Assays, Chromatography Techniques, Mass Spectrometry, Bioassays

3) By Molecule Type: Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant Hormones, Insulin, Interferons, Enzymes, Other Molecule Types

4) By Application: Oncology, Autoimmune Diseases, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Other Applications

5) By End User: Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic Research Institutes, Government Agencies

Subsegments:

1) By Analytical Testing: Protein Characterization, Impurity Profiling, Potency Testing, Glycosylation Analysis, Structural Analysis

2) By Bioanalytical Testing: Pharmacokinetics Analysis, Immunogenicity Testing, Biomarker Analysis, Drug Concentration Measurement, Toxicokinetics Testing

3) By Stability Testing: Long-Term Stability Testing, Accelerated Stability Testing, Stress Testing, Photostability Testing, Temperature Cycling Studies

4) By Method Development And Validation: Analytical Method Development, Bioanalytical Method Development, Method Validation, Process Validation, Assay Development

5) By Other Service Types: Immunogenicity Assessment, Formulation Development, Microbial Testing, Release Testing, Regulatory Consulting

View the full biosimilar testing services market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosimilar-testing-services-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Biosimilar Testing Services Market Landscape?

In the 2025 Biosimilar Testing Services Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. A robust expansion is forecasted for the Asia-Pacific region, with it anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment. The report comprehensively covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Biosimilar Testing Services Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Cold Insulation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cold-insulation-global-market-report

Aircraft Insulation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aircraft-insulation-global-market-report

Cryogenic Insulation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cryogenic-insulation-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.