Global Biopsy Needle Market to Reach $1.91 Billion at a Steady 7.9% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company’s Biopsy Needle Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Biopsy Needle Market Be By 2025?

The market for biopsy needles has seen significant expansion in recent years. The market size is projected to rise from $1.30 billion in 2024 to $1.41 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Factors contributing to the growth during the historic period include an increased preference for minimally invasive procedures, heightened awareness regarding early diagnosis, a growing elderly population, a broader adoption of image-guided biopsy procedures, and the mounting need for early and precise diagnoses.

The market for biopsy needles is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years, with an estimated valuation of $1.91 billion in 2029, representing a 7.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This projected growth during the forecast period can be traced back to various factors such as the escalating demand for advanced diagnostic instruments, the rise in screening programs, the broadening scope of the private healthcare industry in developing economies, improved access to biopsy procedures, and heightened focus on patient safety. Trends to watch out for during this forecast period include advancements in needle design and accuracy, progressive images technology for biopsy navigation, the incorporation of robotic-assisted biopsy systems, enhancement in real-time data surveillance during procedures, and innovative disposable biopsy needles aimed at infection control.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Biopsy Needle Market Landscape?

The biopsy needle market is predicted to see significant growth due to the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures. These are medical procedures carried out via small incisions or openings, which minimize patient trauma and decrease recovery time. The appeal of shorter convalescence periods, smaller chances of complications, less discomfort, and smaller scars has resulted in an increased demand for these types of surgical procedures. Biopsy needles play a crucial role in facilitating these procedures by ensuring precise tissue sampling, thus eliminating the necessity for surgical interventions. They enhance diagnosis speed and recovery times, contributing to patient comfort and the efficiency of the procedure. For example, data from the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a non-profit organization based in the US, cites that the total volume of cosmetic minimally invasive procedures rose to 25,442,640 in 2023, demonstrating a 7% increase from 23,672,269 in 2022. Therefore, the ascendant demand for minimally invasive procedures is fueling the expansion of the biopsy needle market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Biopsy Needle Market?

Major players in the Biopsy Needle Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Medtronic plc

• Becton, Dickinson, and Company

• Stryker Corporation

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Olympus Corporation

• Hologic Inc.

• Cook Medical

• Halma plc

• Merit Medical Systems Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Biopsy Needle Industry?

Leading businesses in the biopsy needle market are concentrating on introducing technologically sophisticated products, such as semi-automatic core biopsy tools, to improve accuracy and simplify tissue sample collection in minimally invasive procedures. Semi-automatic core biopsy tools, which are medical devices operating on a spring-loaded system, enable fast and precise tissue sample collection with minimal manual input during a biopsy procedure. For example, Argon Medical Devices Inc., a medical device producer based in the United States, unveiled the SuperCore Advantage semi-automatic biopsy instrument in May 2023. This semi-automatic, single-use core biopsy needle delivers consistent, high-quality tissue samples for precise diagnosis. It boasts an ergonomic design, a sharp cutting edge for clean sample collection, and an adaptable throw length for different lesion depths. The device also boosts biopsy accuracy and diminishes patient discomfort, providing enhanced diagnostic alternatives for patients.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Biopsy Needle Market

The biopsy needle market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Type: Disposable, Non-Disposable

2) By Product: Needle Based Biopsy Guns, Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Devices, Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Devices, Core Needle Biopsy Devices

3) By Procedure: Image-Guided Procedures, Non-Image-Guided Procedures

4) By Application: Cancer Or Tumor, Breast, Lung, Prostate, Colon, Stomach, Liver, Rectum, Cervix Uteri, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals And Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Clinics And Pathology Laboratories, Ambulatory Care Centers, Research And Academic Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Disposable: Coaxial Biopsy Needles, Chiba Needles, Jamshidi Needles

2) By Non-Disposable: Reusable Tru-Cut Biopsy Needles, Reusable Menghini Needles, Reusable Francine Needles

View the full biopsy needle market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biopsy-needle-global-market-report

Biopsy Needle Market Regional Insights

In the Biopsy Needle Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region for the year in question. The region anticipated to experience the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. The report takes into account various regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

