Artificial Intelligence-Powered Personalized Prenatal Nutrition Guide Market Size, Share & Trends Report By Product

It will grow to $3.17 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%.

What Is The Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Prenatal Nutrition Guide Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size for AI-generated personalized prenatal nutrition guides has seen significant expansion. Projections for this market show an increase from $1.13 billion in 2024 to $1.39 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. Factors contributing to this surge in the historical timeframe include wider use of digital health instruments, escalating knowledge on prenatal nutrition, growth in the expenditure dedicated to maternal healthcare, the widespread use of smartphones, and a rise in pregnancy-related complications.

Expectations are high for a significant growth spurt in the market size of artificial intelligence-aided tailored prenatal nutrition guides in the coming years. By 2029, it's projected to reach a valuation of $3.17 billion, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.9%. This predicted growth can be largely attributed to factors such as the rising demand for personalization in prenatal care, an increased preference for telehealth and remote tracking, the surge in wearable health devices, enhanced awareness regarding prenatal nutrition and wellness, and supportive government initiatives focusing on maternal health. Key trends during the forecast period are anticipated to be enhancements in AI-driven predictive analytics, the progression of nutrigenomics and metabolomics research, improvements in natural language processing to improve patient interaction, the incorporation of wearable health data into AI platforms, and the integration with telehealth and virtual prenatal care systems.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Prenatal Nutrition Guide Market?

The escalating occurrence of nutrition-based pregnancy complications is forecasted to fuel the expansion of the artificially intelligent personalized prenatal nutrition guide market. Nutrition-based pregnancy complications are health problems in the mother or fetus resulting from insufficient, overabundant, or ill-balanced nutrient consumption, such as anemia, gestational diabetes, and extreme or inadequate birth weight. The occurrence of these complications is on the rise due to unhealthy dietary habits leading to a deficient nutrient intake, excessive weight gain, and metabolic disorders during pregnancy. Personalized prenatal nutrition guides powered by artificial intelligence aid in reducing these complications by providing customized dietary advice, making them perfect for expectant women. They minimize risks via individualized monitoring and instruction, enhancing both mother and baby's health outcomes. For instance, as per the UK-based government department, Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, in December 2024, the proportion of expectant women who were obese shot up to 26.2% in 2023-2024, an increment from 25.4% in 2022-2023. Consequently, the escalating occurrence of nutrition-related pregnancy complications is propelling the growth of the artificially intelligent personalized prenatal nutrition guide market. The Increasing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine Driving the Market Expansion Due to Higher Uptake of Customized Treatment and Dietary Plans

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Prenatal Nutrition Guide Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Prenatal Nutrition Guide Global Market Report 2025 include:

• MamaWell

• Appinventiv Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

• Maven Clinic Inc.

• Ritual Vitamins Inc.

• Nutrino Health Ltd.

• Ovia Health Inc.

• Vitagene Inc.

• Nutrify LLC

• Perelel

• DayTwo Inc.

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Prenatal Nutrition Guide Market?

Key businesses within the market for AI-generated individualized prenatal nutrition guides are concentrating their efforts on the creation of innovative solutions like digital health applications, aiming to provide bespoke nutritional advice that enhances the health outcomes of both mother and child. These digital health solutions are tech-driven platforms that utilize data and AI to offer tailored nutritional counsel for improved maternal and fetal wellbeing. For example, in December 2024, the US-based advocacy group, the Alliance for Artificial Intelligence and Medtech, collaborated with the government of Andhra Pradesh to launch the AI-enabled Janani Mitra healthcare app. This app is a practical digital health tool designed to support pregnant women throughout the state. Features of the app include a food scanner for nutritional tracking and a specialized AI system for early detection of anemia using images of the eyes, tongue, and nails. Moreover, it tracks pregnant women's health and medication, enables real-time conversation between expectant mothers and certified social health workers (ASHAs) and auxiliary nurse midwives (ANMs), and logs maternal healthcare provisions, such as clinic visits and ultrasound screenings.

How Is The Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Prenatal Nutrition Guide Market Segmented?

The artificial intelligence-generated personalized prenatal nutrition guide market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Product Type: Mobile Apps, Web-Based Platforms, Wearable Integration, Other Product Types

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By Application: Pregnancy Nutrition Management, Dietary Recommendations, Supplement Tracking, Other Applications

4) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Homecare, Fitness And Wellness Centers, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Mobile Apps: Artificial Intelligence-Driven Meal Planning Apps, Prenatal Nutrition Tracking Apps, Genetic-Based Nutrition Recommendation Apps, Microbiome Analysis Apps, Symptom And Health Log Apps For Pregnancy

2) By Web-Based Platforms: Online Prenatal Diet Planning Portals, Genetic Test Result Dashboards, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Powered Consultation Platforms, Nutrient Deficiency Monitoring Portals, Personalized Prenatal Recipe Platforms

3) By Wearable Integration: Fitness Trackers With Prenatal Nutrition Sync, Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Integration, Smart Scales With Pregnancy Mode, Sleep Trackers Linked To Nutrition Recommendations, Hydration Monitoring Wearables

4) By Other Product Types: At-Home Genetic Test Kits With Prenatal Focus, Microbiome Test Kits For Pregnancy Health, Artificial Intelligence-Enabled Supplement Dispensers, Voice-Assistant Guided Prenatal Nutrition Tools, Smart Kitchen Devices With Pregnancy Diet Presets

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Artificial Intelligence-Generated Personalized Prenatal Nutrition Guide Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for AI-generated personalized prenatal nutrition guides. The Asia Pacific region, however, is predicted to experience the swiftest growth within the forecast period. The report provides in-depth insights into various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

